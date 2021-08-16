Home Q&A: What blinds should I choose for my study window?

QUESTION

I have a multi-functional study area in mind for both my occasional work and my older children’s homework.

What would be a good blind choice for the large window?

ANSWER

Blinds that do double duty, both blocking light when it's simply too fierce and direct and diffusing it when you just need to soften it, would be the answer here.

First of all, site the desk where the light will be either to the side or behind any PC or laptop screen. We don’t want a vast contrast that will exhaust your eyes.

Venetian blinds can be tilted up or down to blend privacy with a softened directional light. Close them completely if the sunshine is just creating too much glare.

For something chic in an adult office, real wood venetians with taped detail start from €95 with a safety cleat, W180, drop 160cm (trim to length), Argos.

Choose a paler slat if the room is that bit darker. Romans in a less opaque choice combined with curtains are less corporate for multi-tasking rooms and very thermally efficient fitted into the recess.

Take a look at the curtain/blind combinations in say Barley Stem Saffron and Sky from €19.75, at www.blindsdirect.ie

Alternatively, a duo-style blind delivers a familiar roller with two distinct fabrics, one blocking the natural light and view out, the other diffusing it softly.

Leave it up or finesse the light to suit the time of day and weather conditions.

The drop sizes of the panels will vary depending on the design.

Enjoy roller blind in voile and solid panels that line up in a myriad of ways, lovely in white or a dark wood shade. From €26.60, www.blinds-2go.ie.

Finally, you could install a dedicated double set of rollers.

We like the Horizon Grey double roller from €24.46 (again from Blinds 2 Go), or Amor Soft Grey with the Haze Pure double roller blind from www.makemyblinds.ie, available in range of teals, greys and neutrals from just €19.99.

Always ensure any blind and its operating pull are made safe for younger children.

Kya deLongchamps.

Got a home improvement or DIY question for Kya deLongchamps? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie