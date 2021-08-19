Nature in the world of our children and grandchildren is already impoverished

I had good news the other morning. Michael O’Brien, a West Cork neighbour, phoned to say that he’d seen a flock of yellowhammers, something neither of us have seen for years.

Nature, in the world of my children and grown-up grandchildren, is already impoverished. The fecundity of nature in my childhood is absent absolutely. Looking over the columns, magazine articles, books, and local TV stuff I’ve written over the last 30 years, I find entire species mentioned in them are no longer seen. I cannot but grieve for my infant and yet-to-be-born grandchildren. The creatures that filled me with wonder and affection will not be there for them.

Where has gone the herd instinct of our species to protect the natural world that sustains us? World governments cannot unite to avert the danger of self-extinction that is now, according to the latest IPCC report, realistically imminent. The peoples of the world know that extreme climate events will see the carbon-sink forests go up in smoke, the land blow away in dust, the icebergs melt, the seas become lifeless, and the rivers become threats rather than resources. Billons will be homeless, stateless, landless. We all fear that we cannot organise humanity sufficiently to save ourselves.

As primitive humanoids, by tribal cohesion we turned every corner of the earth into space that would sustain us. We had the instinct to work together for a common good. The UN now estimates that 7.9bn humans share this planet. But we do not share it equally — ‘a shared planet’ is a misnomer. A Credit Suisse global survey finds that 1% of humans own 43.4% of the world’s wealth. We have lost the concept of ‘tribe’. The future of humanity rests on the co-operation of that tiny percentage. Some of these are – as we know – exploring the option of moving to outer space.

Kings once ruled the world. Many were greedy, but none had the technology to obliterate all life upon it. In recent centuries, the accumulation of personal wealth has, for some ‘commoners’, become the very purpose of life; their hours and days on earth are dedicated to personal gain. Sufficient wealth to secure comfort for themselves and their families isn’t enough. Wealth gives power. Wealth presents the means to exploit all the natural and human resources of the planet. To milk the planet. Governments of the people can’t restrain them.

Wealth owns radio stations, TV stations, newspapers, social media networks, rogue scientists, lobbyists, and statisticians. Wealth controls information.

The integrity of populations can be undermined by misinformation. For decades, fossil fuel lobbyists used media lies to deny climate change. My readers will all know that fossil fuel industries continued to profit while damaging, possibly irrevocably, the climate that belongs to us all. The fires, floods, and extinctions have now exposed the lie. The IPCC report of last week confirms that life on this planet is on the brink of catastrophe and possible extinction as a result of the deliberate self-interest of the self-seekers. Only the grievously uneducated or morons now deny climate change. The problem is no longer denial. Now it is delay.

Delay can damn us. The cliché ‘while Nero fiddles, Rome burns” hold true. Governments fiddle.

Governments fear that taking firm measures will lose them the next election. On the RTÉ 9 o’clock news on the evening of the IPCC report, no Government voice was heard. It would seem that only the Greens and the ‘fringe’ parties are concerned.

On the same bulletin, an Irish Farmers’ Association spokesman blandly assured us the methane emissions problem would be “no problem” for farmers, “given support”. What support would that be, now? I have sympathy for farmers; my wife and I come from farming stock. Relations of mine are dairy farmers, they are conscientious people who want to ‘mind’ the land that will feed their grandchildren. But what can they do? “Support”, they need, indeed. Support to change. Future generations might miss the milk and butter but they’d get used to it, provided they could breathe clean air and look out on fields of produce rather than landscapes of dust and ashes.

It is stating the obvious to say that politicians everywhere fear the results of confronting lobbies. By manipulation of public opinion, voters can be convinced that attempts to restrain the big industry and market forces are harming the common man, and the do-gooders must be voted out of office. So, the political systems which might achieve global cohesion that would successfully fight climate change are undermined and the planet warms and the seas change and the land burns and floods.

Time for a wake-up. Time to embrace all life, not only one another.