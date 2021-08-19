Nature in the world of our children and grandchildren is already impoverished

had good news the other morning. Michael O’Brien, a West Cork neighbour, phoned to say that he’d seen a flock of yellowhammers, something neither of us have seen for years.
Nature, in the world of my children and grown-up grandchildren, is already impoverished. The fecundity of nature in my childhood is absent absolutely. Looking over the columns, magazine articles, books, and local TV stuff I’ve written over the last 30 years, I find entire species mentioned in them are no longer seen. I cannot but grieve for my infant and yet-to-be-born grandchildren. The creatures that filled me with wonder and affection will not be there for them.