The huge increase in cycling is probably the most noticeable new trend in transport

For a fleeting moment, the other day, I thought I was revisiting The Netherlands.

Our tourist resorts have never seen so many people on bikes. What looked like a never-ending procession of cyclists between the hectic Kerry town of Killarney and nearby Muckross House was witnessed.

It’s been a daily sight this summer. Like rush hour in Amsterdam.

When a craze starts in Ireland, it just takes off. The huge increase in people on two wheels is probably the most noticeable new trend in transport since Covid restrictions were introduced.

Donal Hickey: Numbers cycling regularly in Ireland have doubled to well over 500,000 since Covid.

All of which is most welcome in the wake of the latest stark warnings on climate change and the need to cut back on carbon emissions. What better way than by getting on your bike and leaving the car at home!

It’s mainly families and we’re seeing a marked rise in the number of bikes with continental-style trailers in tow carrying the little ones, and Mom or Dad doing all the pedalling.

Bike hire companies are pressed to meet demands. A few of the adult hirers look wobbly; it’s clear some have not been on a bike for many a day.

Work on providing badly needed cycle lanes in cities and towns is continuing, meanwhile, and the National Transport Authority has set aside €240m for such work this year.

Cork Cycling Campaign (CCC) says the pace of change in the city, over the past couple of years, has been impressive. Changes help keep people already cycling safe and also attract new people to cycling.

And though much has been done recently, Cork faces challenges to become a true bike-friendly city, says CCC. Additional routes are needed to ensure everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to a safe cycle lane. Lower speed limits for motorised vehicles will ensure that injury risks are reduced in case of collisions.

The number of trips under 5km completed by bike in The Netherlands is still three times that of ours. File Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

New cycle lanes also need to be built to high standards and to avoid sharing space with

pedestrians as much as possible.

In leading European cycling cities such as Amsterdam, cycle lanes are clearly separated from vehicle and pedestrian lanes.

Traffic lights control cycle junctions, with the two-wheelers often getting priority over cars.

Research by Sport Ireland shows numbers cycling regularly in Ireland have doubled to well over 500,000 since Covid, while bike sales have jumped by at least 30%.

Yet, Ireland has low cycling levels compared with many other European countries. For example, the number of trips under 5km completed by bike in The Netherlands is three times that of ours.