Save or splurge? We check out two kitchen chair options

A much-loved kitchen or dining table can be transformed by a change of chairs, especially if they’re low-backed so the table is on display along with anything served or styled on it.
High-backed versions offer more comfort for lounging after dinner, but they hide the table and can be cumbersome to move in and out.
Loving the simplicity of mid-century modern style chairs at the moment, especially those reminiscent of the 200-190 chair designed in Poland back in the 1960s for their lightness, elegant lines and how they complement the table rather than overwhelm it.
Ikea’s Nordmyra chair with wooden seat and back. €40. www.ikea.com
The 200 190 chair with fabric upholstery. €330. www.aprilandthebear.com