Can smart heating save you money and keep you warmer?

Properly deployed and over-ridden only when necessary, the latest smart heating controls clean up the flabby habits that routinely and unnecessarily kick up energy bills. Intelligent, app-prompted heating technology I scoffed at five years ago, is supremely useful in fighting back the cost of fossil fuel heating in particular.
Those carbon taxes and kilowatt prices are only going to get more penetrative over the next ten years, even with time-of-use tariffs and smart metering.
A nudge down to 20C from 22C could save you 20% on bills for LPG, oil, even natural gas– we’re reaching the hundreds of euro here, folks. Empty children’s rooms and back corridors don’t have to be Ibiza when you’re downstairs. Without any zone control whatsoever on the CH, I’m guessing you’re hovering miserably over a space heater, or stressing out every time that eBill waves at you from the Inbox.
In a smaller home, already tuned with manual TRVs, single-zone control may be all you need to make your heating controls flex around your life. If you don’t have a smartphone or other mobile device linked to the Internet, ensure your new thermostat can be alternatively controlled from a PC or laptop (website control functionality). You should be able to pick up most thermostats and bring them with you around the house too.