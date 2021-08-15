Star of the show: Peter Dowdall on the evergreen eucryphia

I've just moved into a new garden. Many people may describe it as moving house but for me, much and all as I love the house, more importantly, I have moved garden and in so doing, have all this new opportunity. The garden is established, with some fabulous specimens already within and whatever I do, I will have to mind them and make sure they work in the “new” garden.

The star of the garden right now is a beautiful, mature eucryphia which I reckon must be about 40 years old. One of my favourite trees in any garden as it provides an evergreen presence without being too over-powering and right now, masses of beautiful, simple white flowers.

Growing nearby is a similarly aged weeping silver pear. Planted on a slope, it now has the effect of teetering precariously over a level seating area.

Its stem, is gnarled now, full of character and whilst it looks like it could come down in a gust of wind as there is so much weight on top, it may never do, as it feels very secure in the ground.

There is a beautiful weeping birch too, some myrtles and a magnificent weeping crab apple. Much of the garden is overplanted, a common issue in a garden of this age, the original owners planting too enthusiastically back in the day and now, many are growing into each other making it all a bit messy.

So, the first thing that I must decide is what goes and what stays. Use of the horticultural scalpel, must be light and adept, for once removed, the work cannot be undone, so, much thought must be given to this first step.

Weigela and berberis are two, which, whilst beautiful shrubs in their own right, have outgrown their allotted space.

The result is that they are growing into the weeping crab apple and weeping birch, thus spoiling the effect of those small trees as the shape and weeping habit is no longer really visible. So, in the first instance, I will cut them back and see how it works, but they may well end up being removed.

This kind of garden restoration or revamp project is always better taken slowly, particularly, as in this case, if you are new to the garden. I need to wait and get a feel for the space, see what comes up and when, how it looks during the different seasons. Something that has been cut back too hard, will come back relatively quickly whilst something that is removed, is gone forever.

There are a few boxes that need to be ticked, such as, there are a few houses nearby, which weren’t there when this garden was first planted and, a certain amount of strategic screening will be needed. There is no utility area in the garden, for composting garden waste and so I will have to find the right spot for that and the first box, which has been ticked already is the siting of the trampoline, swing set and paddling pool!

One area has been completely emptied by myself, as it was filled with Japanese anemone and vinca, both, too vigorous for this area and so have been removed with great difficulty. I am sure that I will find remnants popping up for years to come. I have planted some of the anemone in terracotta pots, for I do love the blooms in late summer and autumn, I just cannot tolerate the plant's vigorous nature in the open ground.

Before I plant this area, I must decide on what style I want for the overall garden. Do I want to create a traditional, informal cottage garden or do I want something more formal, symmetrical and contemporary?

This will determine the overall layout and feel of the garden and then the planting must work for that style. I am dying to get stuck in to this first area but I know from experience, that waiting will be worthwhile. I have already changed my mind several times.

It’s a north-facing sloped bed that still gets plenty of sunlight and is sheltered from high winds.

I had my heart set on a bed filled with Hydrangea Annabelle mixed with the simple green of buxus, taxus, ferns and some ornamental grasses. Then, my mind was swayed when I thought of mixing, many different coloured mophead hydrangeas instead along with some early summer perennials.

I do know the style or theme that I will go for, in the garden and the challenge is now, do I follow the advice I give to my own clients and followers and stick to it properly to give me the desired effect or will I be swayed by my love of all plants and start including too many different species, a choice which I know can lead to chaos! I’ll keep you posted.

