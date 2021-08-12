Garden Digest: Events to help you boost the room outside

- Cork Nature Network is holding a free online event entitled ‘An introduction to the wonderful world of Native Irish Orchid’, as part of National Heritage Week.
This event will be taking place on Zoom on August 16 at 7pm-8pm.
This is a unique opportunity to learn all about the wonderful world of native Irish orchids, how to identify them in the wild and their importance to the environment. Guest speaker Craig Gibbon, the Green Spaces for Health Manager for Cork Nature Network, and an enthusiastic plant lover (especially orchids), will share his expertise on the 30 different species of orchids in Ireland. With a love for all things Irish wildflowers, Craig actively studies and photographs.
For tickets, see www.eventbrite.ie/e/an-introduction-to-the-wonderful-world-of-native-irish-orchids-tickets-164640079911.
- Irish Garden Plant Society is hosting a visit to Kilgar House Garden at Kilgar House in Kilcock, Co Meath, this Saturday, August 14, 2.30pm-4.30pm.
- Owner Paula Byrne will lead members on a journey from the poppy garden, cottage garden and rose garden to the latest room, a serenity garden with a circular pool. Refreshments will be served. Parking at the gardens. Please wear suitable footwear. See www.irishgardenplantosciety.com for more information.
- Free guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens take place daily. Discover the magnificent and rare treasures of our living plant collections and discover the most rare, iconic, helpful, environmentally vital, and quirkiest plants of our collections.
Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens. Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. For more information, including Covid safety guidelines, see www.botanicgardens.ie.
- The Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) was established to represent the smaller more specialist nurseries in Ireland. It hosts plant fairs on Sunday, August 29, at Airfield House and Gardens, Overend way, Dundrum Dublin 14, from 9.30am-5pm, and on September 12 at Fota house and Gardens Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, from 11am to 4.30pm.
