Here's what Cork Craft Month has to offer this August

Now underway for the 12th year in a row, Cork Craft Month offers a programme of events throughout the city and county giving craft lovers their fix and opportunities for learning, looking and having a spend.
Such has been its success in past years that the event, which always takes place in August, has become the model for rolling out August Craft Month, spread across the entire island of Ireland thanks to a collaborative effort between Cork Craft Month, Craft Northern Ireland and the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.
- The full programme is online at www.instagram.com/corkcraftmonthwww.corkcraftanddesign.com[/url