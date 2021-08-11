Here's what Cork Craft Month has to offer this August

Now underway for the 12th year in a row, Cork Craft Month offers a programme of events throughout the city and county giving craft lovers their fix and opportunities for learning, looking and having a spend.

Such has been its success in past years that the event, which always takes place in August, has become the model for rolling out August Craft Month, spread across the entire island of Ireland thanks to a collaborative effort between Cork Craft Month, Craft Northern Ireland and the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.

Carol Walsh, operations manager for Cork Craft Month and Cork Craft & Design.

This year Cork Craft Month is co-ordinated by operations manager Carol Walsh who also oversees the running of Cork Craft & Design, a collective of craft makers from all disciplines which is headquartered in Douglas with a retail outlet.

“The month is growing each year,” she says. “Even last year it grew when we had to create a virtual platform for meet the makers’ events and demos, alongside limited physical events in line with lockdown guidelines. This year there are more physical events as restrictions have eased.”

But for anyone wanting to make a purchase who can’t get to events, there’s an additional retail development. Olive Murphy has a selection of handpainted cushions. From €34. www.olivemurphydesigns.com.

“For the first time we’re piloting an online craft shop for the month,” says Carol, responding to the demand for craft locally which they’ve seen since the Douglas retail outlet reopened in May. Alison Ospina's free-form chairs incorporate coppiced hazel, €900, www.greenwoodchairs.com. Picture: Geoff Greenham

“The level of support has been incredible,” she says. “People want to buy Irish and local and they’re going out of their way.”

But back in 2008 and 2009 things were very different for the craft sector when Ireland was in the depths of economic recession and craft makers, like many others, were feeling the pinch financially. Handmade vessels, Martha Cashman Ceramics, www.corkcraftanddesign.com.

At this time, Cork-based furniture designer-maker Fergal O’Leary got involved with Cork Craft & Design and was involved in developing and launching the first craft month where makers from all over the city and county could show and sell their work.

“When the Cork Craft & Design shop started in Douglas Shopping Centre, customers came in to look even if they weren’t buying,” he says.

“The nature of craft is that you want to touch it, so they’d end

Creating a month-long celebration of craft across city and county was the next progressive step for the collective with the first one holding its showcase event in the Old Mill in Kinsale, plus a programme of workshops and studio visits to makers’ premises.

“It was at all times a marketing ploy for makers to sell, to get craft makers engaged and get them talking to each other,” he says, “and it got good enough traction as a selling opportunity for the craft makers.”

For the general public it increased their exposure to local craft, offered an opportunity to have a go at some of the skills, and a chance to buy unique things of lasting value with what have now become all-important sustainability credentials.

This year, it’s clear how far the month has come with a programme of 70 events including exhibitions, studio trails, demonstrations and meet the maker sessions, with plenty of family-friendly days.

With so much happening, or if you’re looking to give a focus to your staycation, Fergal has picked out his three must-see events.

The first is Baile, an exhibition designed to highlight how we’ve related to our homes, both as living and working spaces over the last 17 months.

“This is the showcase event of Cork Craft Month,” says Fergal. “It’s well-curated and very good quality, and it’s been a travelling exhibition now for a few years. This year it’s in Ballydehob. Part of the remit organising the month was to get things decentralised, and there are lots of crafters in west Cork.

His second choice is the Chapel Hill project in Macroom where you can expect to see clay modelling and have-a-go sessions, bronze age casting and sculpture.

“Joe Neeson, the sculptor, bought the old convent on Chapel Hill a few years ago,” says Fergal, “and turned it into an art school which has been fabulous for west Cork.”

For his third choice he travels east. “Visit Greywood Arts in Killeagh. It’s in an old Georgian house on the main street. They’re having clay work, felting, jewellery. It’s all very interactive, so bring the kids.”