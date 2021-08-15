Garden Q&A: Why have my chrysanthemums not flowered?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Why have my chrysanthemums not flowered?

Orange chrysanthemums in autumn. Picture: iStock

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 08:30

Question

I planted a little flowerbed and some pots last summer, for the first time in my life, and I am delighted with myself. 

My chrysanthemums have flourished greenery-wise and are tall and healthy — but not a bud or flower in sight. 

Why have they let me down, they are my favourite plants?

Answer 

There are dozens of different species of chrysanthemum and I too am an addict. 

What you planted last year were most likely Chrysanthemum indicum, also referred to as pot mums. 

Before they are available in garden centres they are specially prepared in nurseries and given the correct amount of heat, light and nutrients to flower prolifically in the autumn. 

Whilst yours have survived, they will not have had enough heat to drive on a similar display of blooms as last year. 

Feed them now with a good quality tomato food such as Nature Safe Organic Tomato Food to promote flowering. 

The best way to ensure plenty of blooms each year is to grow them in pots, bring them in for the winter and early summer, only moving them outside during June and July.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

More in this section

Home automation with Tablet Can smart heating save you money and keep you warmer?
Antiques: Hidden treasures at Woodfield House contents sale Antiques: Hidden treasures at Woodfield House contents sale
Real photo of a dark interior with wooden desk, chair and computer in the study space in the middle Does adding plants to our home office make us happier?
Garden Q&A: Why have my chrysanthemums not flowered?

Hideaway to hit factory: Burren haven hits all the right notes

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices