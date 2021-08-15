Garden Q&A: Why have my chrysanthemums not flowered?

Question

I planted a little flowerbed and some pots last summer, for the first time in my life, and I am delighted with myself.

My chrysanthemums have flourished greenery-wise and are tall and healthy — but not a bud or flower in sight.

Why have they let me down, they are my favourite plants?

Answer

There are dozens of different species of chrysanthemum and I too am an addict.

What you planted last year were most likely Chrysanthemum indicum, also referred to as pot mums.

Before they are available in garden centres they are specially prepared in nurseries and given the correct amount of heat, light and nutrients to flower prolifically in the autumn.

Whilst yours have survived, they will not have had enough heat to drive on a similar display of blooms as last year.

Feed them now with a good quality tomato food such as Nature Safe Organic Tomato Food to promote flowering.

The best way to ensure plenty of blooms each year is to grow them in pots, bring them in for the winter and early summer, only moving them outside during June and July.

