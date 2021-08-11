Home Q&A: Do I need to install new heating controls?

You can do a quick check on your heating control requirements by answering these simple questions from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.
If you answer No to some or all of the below questions, it would be beneficial for you to install some heating controls.
At the very least we want the zonal control of space heating and water heating to be operated independently.
- Can you heat your domestic hot water without switching on your radiators or an electric immersion heater?
- Can you turn on your heating without heating your domestic hot water?
- Can you easily adjust the heat output from radiators in the rooms you use most often?
- Do you have temperature control on your boiler?
- Have you time control on your boiler that you can set for different days of the week?
- Have you a separate temperature control for your hot water cylinder?
- Have you a separate time control on your hot water cylinder?
The grant aid available through the SEAI can be as high as €700, or around 35% of the project cost.
All homeowners, including landlords, whose homes were built and occupied before 2006 can apply. Homes built from 2006 onward should have been constructed to the 2003 Building Regulations and should not need significant upgrades.
You can find a list of registered contractors acceptable to the SEAI Heating Control grant scheme at