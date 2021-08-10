Richard Collins: Living in harmony with nature is not so easy

Bertrand Russell thought that religion helped fix the calendar and enabled ancient people to predict eclipses but otherwise, he quipped, it was of no benefit to mankind whatsoever.

The authors of a paper just published wouldn’t agree with the philosopher.

Ecologist Ramya Nair and colleagues in India say that traditional beliefs can encourage humans to share space and live in relative harmony with wild creatures.

‘We have to look beyond the ecological and socio-economic study of damages caused by human-wildlife conflict’, they say, and ’explore the cultural and societal context within which co-existence is embedded’.

Nair has examined the Warli people of Maharashtra’s relationship to the leopards living around them. Waghoba, a big-cat deity, is worshipped. At the annual Waghoba festival, the equivalent of St Patrick’s Day here, rituals are performed and offerings made to the god. Nair and her team have documented 150 Waghoba shrines, interviewed devotees and studied their ceremonies.

Richard Collins: 'Pisheógs have saved Ireland’s fairy forts and hawthorn trees from destruction. Harming songbirds is deemed sacrilegious here.'

The Warli believe that paying homage to Waghoba protects them from leopards. ‘Such traditional institutions’, the authors say, ‘are likely to act as tolerance-building mechanisms embedded within the local cosmology’. The god offered protection from tigers but the world’s biggest cat is now extinct in the region. Leopards still take livestock occasionally. While appeasing the deity does not ensure complete protection, there is relatively peaceful coexistence between man and beast.

The Hindu doctrine of Samsara, according to which an animal may be a reincarnated person and must therefore be afforded every respect, benefits wild creatures. Birds are everywhere in India. Even destructive

monkeys are allowed run amuck in the open-air markets. At the rat temple in Rajasthan, holy rodents share dishes with people, priests perform rituals and devotees make offerings, believing rat saliva can heal.

Pisheógs have saved Ireland’s fairy forts and hawthorn trees from destruction. Harming songbirds is deemed sacrilegious here. Even in the southern US, despite its obsession with guns, there are similar sentiments. ‘It’s a sin to kill a mockingbird’ declares Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s celebrated novel. If only the Maltese shared such sentiments!

The coexistence of man and beast is also the theme of a report just published by the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Wildlife Fund. ‘Human-wildlife conflict is one of the greatest threats

to wildlife species’ say the authors of A Future for All: The Need for Human-Wildlife Co-existence. ‘Conflict-related killing affects more than 75% of the world’s cat species’, they warn. Global wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 68% since 1970 and ‘species that are naturally less abundant have been pushed to the brink of extinction’.

Coping with elephants raiding farms for food and water in China, and wolves preying on cattle in Idaho, is particularly challenging. Yet, ‘human-wildlife conflict continues to be overlooked by policymakers.’ We can’t completely solve such problems, the authors admit. There will always be challenges, but ‘coexistence is both possible and attainable’. Cattle, for example, were being killed by lions in the Kavango-Zambezi area of southern

Africa. Deploying mobile corrals, to house cattle at night, greatly reduced the carnage.

Ramya Nair et al. ‘Sharing Spaces and Entanglement with Big Cats: the Warli and their Waghoba in Maharashtra, India’.

Frontiers in Conservation Science. 2021.