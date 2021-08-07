Magic micro-storage solutions for every kitchen

There are storage solutions for every orphaned centimetre of your kitchen. Before adding to the major spec’, ensure you can already see into and access the storage you have — those base and wall cabinets and soaring pantry units. These big boxes, are your macro-storage.

Without primary shelving that moves out to meet you, thrashing around in the dim interior will ruin your everyday experience of that glittering bank of Italian gloss.

Full, hefty mounted 60cm wall cabinets are out of fashion. For full-cupboard, articulated organisation, check out everywhere from B&Q to the Panelling Centre, Superhuman and your local builder’s supply. Kg rated pull-out organisers, shelving, wire-work on runners, magic-corners and carousels start from the €60 mark for a good 60cm wide slide-out shelf unit. When renovating a kitchen consider strut supports or gas-piston stays (Hafele) to create flip-up doors on those lofty top cabinets — around €9 a piece, multiple suppliers.

When designing a new kitchen, the interior detail can effortlessly double the price of a base cabinet. With the larger mechanism of your storage dripping in ergonomic talents, now it’s time for some stand-alone elements, using products that you can accrue, economically over time.

Storage survey

Have a kitchen clear out, and to free up volumes of larger space for intelligent division.

Homestore & More offer multiple stepped, expandable and modular in-cabinet tailoring for the principle shelves and even inside the door of your cabinets and fridge — always worth a rummage for extra freezer bins and lidded container sets. Argos stock a Habitat S/S set of two shelves, ideal for putting manners on a standard, chaotic kitchen cabinet or adding character and supporting surfaces to an open shelf, €16. Don’t ignore slender spaces. A higher, 40cm wide cabinet not delivering? The Ikea Utrusta cleaning unit can slide out to deliver hefty buckets, mops and even the cylinder vac’ to hand for €80 at Ikea. A pack of four (strappy) pan lid holders to mount inside your unit drawers, €14.99.

Drawer organisers

Clean division can mean anything from pot supports, to in-drawer knife-blocks and more. Don’t stop at that bamboo expanding cutlery tray (handy as it is). The right in-drawer or cupboard boxes are handsome enough to lift out and leave on show when you need them. Cleaning supplies or oil bottles? Start with a set of deep 24cm x 17cm Variera boxes from Ikea, €4 a bendy piece in plastic, or €9 for chic bamboo, leading you onto their cutlery inserts and in-drawer spice jar supports from €3.

Joseph Joseph do a fantastic line in compact cutlery/knife organisers for silverware over-spills, from €20 a piece, multiple suppliers. Use several, narrow trays to make a bespoke arrangement in any oddly shaped drawer — try organisedstore.ie (a brilliant resource for pantry bins to the Clarity range of drawer organisers) and the GoodHome brand at B&Q.

Jar head

Sustainable, recyclable — choose from tinted or clear glass and consider dry foodstuffs you use regularly that won’t suffer from the warmth of glass or the influence of UV light. Use up displayed goods sooner.

Kilner Clip Tops c.1842 intended for preserving with a clip top and rubber ring (replaceable).

Jars without lids can sit counter-top for spatulas and other un-bladed kitchen tools. We love the classic Kilner Clip Tops c1842 – intended for preserving with a clip top and rubber ring (replaceable). Four one-litre jars and lids or around €30, screw top jars from €4.30, suppliers include nisbets.ie. For Alessi wit? Their ES16 and Kalisto charmers which demand an open shelf, start at €32, ambientedirect.com. See our guide to stacking storage sets.

Sink me

It’s very easy to make this area damp and scruffy. Simplehuman’s In Sink Caddy includes Four suction cups and a wire ledge hanger for a secure, no-slip grip putting it neatly out of sight, but close to hand. Ventilation holes minimise bacteria growth, €21.95, superhuman.ie. Nandae include a natty S/S over-sink drying rack that can hold half the contents of a dishwasher — elegant scaffolding in a small kitchen. Designate stunning, robust dishes and it should sit out always. €45 to order, suppliers on Amazon and Ebay. Addis and Decobros, are well known brands addressing under-sink storage with expandable units that will sit around the U-pipe from €25.

Compost caddies

Movable feasts, include composting solutions.

Storage solutions must include a zero-waste approach. A drawer front from IKEA disguises a pull-out bin for composting.

The Joseph Joseph Stack, with its handy handle, helps reduce the smell from collected food waste with a unique ventilated design that allows air to enter and circulate inside the caddy, reducing moisture, the main cause of unpleasant odours from decomposing food.

Dedicated to you

You might be a budding baker or passionate about your own selection of wines. Dedicate cupboards and drawers to the way you store, cook, dine and clear. Keep those often used favourites in whatever packaging you prefer front and centre of your cupboards and pantry. This avoids a scruffy shuffle of the entire contents when you reach for your wholemeal flour or whatever. Keen cooks will love an upright library of cutting boards — easily achieved with a little 101 framing of an open cabinet. A super easy hack — use a length of tension rod under the sink to hang trigger spray bottles.

Basket brilliant

Wire and clear plastic baskets and boxes come in every imaginable form and are as cheap as chips — try high street performers like Jysk (jysk.ie) or Ikea. Next offer two distressed metal stacking storage baskets €23.50, ideal under the sink or supporting fresh vegetables in a cool utility area. Their Bronx brand coffee tower (curates 40 Nespresso pods) looks fantastic up top at just €18, and their Bronx raw wood and metal retro Floor standing units (3) are a tasty steal at €59, next.ie. Look up the Umbra Peggy Organiser Tray, if you fancy a plate or pot drawer on a budget — €25, Amazon. Adding a simple shelf over the sink delivers a spot for stacking.

Going up

For blending hanging, staging, décor and culinary, sometimes adding a shelf or shelved unit is the best thing to do, especially in a smaller kitchen.

With a small footprint or suspended off an area of wall shelves it can answer multiple challenges, so question every empty metre of wall. Ensure there’s double-duty in play with boards, utensils or even smaller pans suspended beneath those chunky shelves.

Try String, Elfa and Ikea modular wall units, marrying hooks, rails, dividers and shelving. Don’t crowd out that vital visibility. String pocket units from €127, ambientedirect.com.