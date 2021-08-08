Wish List: Cute cushions, wonderful wallpaper and bathroom beauties 

Jack B. Yeats

We’re excited to hear about an upcoming exhibition ‘Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory’ opening in the National Gallery on September 4. Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the birth of one of Ireland’s most important artists, the exhibition will explore the role and memory in Jack B Yeats’ life and work. In a selection of 84 oil paintings spanning more than 40 years, we’ll get the chance to view places and people Yeats remembered his observations of humanity and reflections on life and loss in his later years. For information on the exhibition and tickets, go to: www.nationalgallery.ie

Star Wars

For the ‘Star Wars’ fans out there. This would be a cool addition to a home office or the kids’

bedrooms. It’s the Millenium Falcon desk lamp, available from Oxendales for €67.50, see www.oxendales.ie

Snack Attack

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is one of my favourite food stuffs, good old fashioned crisps. After 10 years in the biz, O’Donnells have added to their brand with a new range of hand-cooked crinkle-cut crisps.

O’Donnells Furrows are available in two yummy options, Mature Cheese & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt. If you’re a fan of Salt and Vinegar, our tester reports these are the most flavoursome she ever tried. Available nationwide in 50g bags and 125g sharing bags RRP: €1.15 and €2.59.

Tweed

This tweed cushion is from Mourne Textiles, their cushion collection are something to behold, with gorgeous designs and timeless colourways.

Check them out at

https://mournetextiles.com

Body Care

On the bathroom shelf we have The Solution this week. It’s a fabulous five-piece collection of body care treatments that aims to tackle breakouts, uneven skin tone, sagging skin and dehydration.

The Solution is all about results-driven formulas and the body care range includes Vitamin C Brightening Body Lotion, Retinol Smoothing Body Lotion, Salicylic Acid Clear Skin Body Gel, Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Body Lotion, and our favourite the Collagen Perfecting Body Cream. All come in 200mls and are €11.99. There’s a ton of stockists in Ireland, including Tesco, McCauley Health & Beauty Pharmacy, McCabes Pharmacy, Allcare Pharmacy and Hennesseys Hair & Beauty.

Penneys Bathroom

Check out Penneys bathroom collection, lots of gorgeousness here, candles, foldable storage baskets, cute accessories and hanging plants, all at

great price points.

Boho

I love a good sale — Pretty Little Thing have a good one going at time of typing.

I spotted this Scandi Boho cushion on their website during some late-night trawling, it was €28 now 46% off which make it €15, score.

3D Effect

The wallpaper trend looks like it’s here to stay.

I love this Giorgio green 3D effect modern geometric repeat pattern wallpaper, it’s €140.40 per roll, but can you imagine how striking it would make that special space?

https://www.hovia.com/uk/