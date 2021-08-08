Peter Dowdall: Extend summer colour into autumn in a garden

Very often our best month in terms of weather, August, always reminds me that we are in the second half of the year.

Subtle nuances abound that let us know we are heading into autumn, such as ornamental grasses going to seed, perennials perhaps looking a bit faded, berries on the trees beginning to change from green to their winter colour and, dare I say it, the evenings are noticeably shortening.

Deadheading roses and other summer flowers will keep the colour coming for another few weeks. Picture: iStock

However, it is still a month to enjoy and to get the best out of the garden. We’ve had a pretty mixed bag of weather this summer, with low temperatures and much rainfall to start and then from record-breaking high temperatures for a couple of weeks to a drop of about 15C in a few days.

Our garden plants can be forgiven for being a bit confused. One week we’re looking at ways to conserve water and cope with drought conditions and the next week it’s the opposite.

Keep the summer colour going right into the autumn by deadheading annuals in hanging baskets, window boxes and other patio containers.

This will encourage the development of further flower buds. Also, remember that their root room is quite restricted and, as a result, there will be little or no nutrients left in the soil or compost for them. Feeding with a good liquid tomato food will help. Tomato food is rich in potassium and phosphorous, two elements important for flower production.

The perennials too, either in open ground or in pots, will benefit from not just being dead-headed, but even given a light trim. Those that may have given their best already — such as delphinium, salvias, herbaceous geraniums and nepeta — may be looking a bit bedraggled by now with faded flowers. Unless you want the seed heads to ripen so that you can collect the seed, trim them back now.

This will not only tidy up the garden, but will also lead to a second, albeit not as impressive, flush of flowers over the next few weeks and even into September.

If your garden has only spring and early summer flowering gems, let me suggest a few that will extend the season of colour for another few months. Helenium and rudbeckia are both only beginning to open up into their first flush of flower right now.

Nerines, planted as bulbs earlier in the year, will begin to open up into beautiful pink blooms in September and keep going right into the winter. Perovskia, also referred to as Russian sage, and caryopteris are two more for late summer/early autumn colour and are loved by bees, butterflies and other garden insects during August and September.

Roses are a group of plants that will certainly have been addled by the recent variations in our weather. They are at their very best in periods of full sunshine, but one of the first to suffer dramatically in heavy rain.

This heavy rain can cause the buds and flowers to rot on the stems and the damp weather also leads to perfect conditions for the development of fungal infections such as rose blackspot, rust and powdery mildew.

Remove infected stems now, and drench the soil around the plants with a solution of copper sulphate and water to help prevent re-infection.

Much of the veg growing in the garden — such as early potatoes, asparagus, peas, beans and salad crops — will have already made their way on to the dinner plate. However others — such as carrots, parsnips, cabbage and broccoli — are only now coming close to being ready, another one of August’s not so subtle reminders.

It’s very important to maintain regular watering of these crops, along with tomatoes and apples to prevent the skin from splitting.

Erratic watering — which means that a plant may be soaked one day and then not watered for another five or six days and then soaked again — is not good for these, as the fruits will swell and contract, which can lead to the skin splitting as they mature. It is far better to maintain more consistency. A good mulch with some organic material can help with this by reducing water loss from the soil through evaporation.

Seeds of winter and spring cabbage can be started now to ensure a continuity of supply in the seasons ahead.

Lawns will need regular mowing throughout the next month and into September.

If moss and thatch is a problem, September will be the best month to get on top of that, with a good scarifier, some aeration and perhaps a dressing with an autumn lawn feed.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Emailgardenquestions@examiner.ie