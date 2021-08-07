Home hack: Quick secret to cleaning a wooden floor 

Cleaning a wooden floor does not require any form of really wet wash but a barely damp clean.

Never leave water pooling on any solid wood or engineered wood flooring.

Laminate is more forgiving, but only when it's rated as water-resistant.

Always follow your supplier's recommendations.

THREE TRUSTY FLOOR CLEANING AIDS

Shark Klik steam mop

With click-and-flip operation to turn over the pad, the multiple steam control settings this Shark Klik steam mop delivers a chemical-free cleaning that sanitises and eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria.

Double-sided pads with dirt-grip technology absorb liquid and trap dirt.

The steam-blast mode attacks stubborn, stuck-on messes with a direct blast of heated, concentrated steam from the nozzle. Suitable for laminates.

Rubbermaid spray mop

Spray mops with microfibre heads are ideal for wood floor clean ups as they only release a very small, measured amount of moisture to the floor which is instantly cleaned up.

They can also be used for polishing the floor dry. Use with clean water or dedicated wood floor products on sealed floors only.

This Rubbermaid version is pricy but holds half a litre of liquid, great for expansive floors up to 80 sq m. €190.63, nisbets.ie.

Bona floor cleaner

Awarded best wood floor cleaner in independent tests and recommended by wood floor professionals this refill contains four litres of Bona's pH-neutral, streak-free, non-dulling floor cleaner.

It whisks away stubborn dirt and grime and leaves no residue. Use this great value economy size to refill Bona Spray Mop Cartridges and Bona Spray Bottles. From €24, Argos and bona-ireland.ie.

Kya deLongchamps.

