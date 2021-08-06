Garden Q&A: Rose bush leaves turned yellow with brown spots 

Question

I have noticed the hot weather is hard on my roses.

The leaves on the rose bushes turn yellow with brown spots, and it has been really bad this year. What can I do?

Answer

Interestingly, it is not the hot weather that is causing these issues with your roses, rather it is the cold and wet conditions that they have had to cope with up to now.

What you describe are symptoms of rose blackspot, a fungal infection which weakens the overall vigour of the plant along with looking ugly.

The best course of action at this point is to prune off all infected growth, drench the plant and the soil around it with a solution of copper sulphate and water and feed with a good quality rose food such as Gouldings Liquid Rose Food.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen