Garden Notes: Tours, visits and fairs to enjoy in August

Rockbarton Garden Centre is holding an inaugural harvest fair and vintage rally in association with County Limerick Vintage Clubs at Hollycross, Bruff, Co Limerick, on Sunday, August 8, from 10am-2pm. There will be food stalls, crafts, music, and children’s entertainment. Free entry.

Tour of Ardgillan Demesne Gardens in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, takes place for Royal Horticultural Society Ireland (RHSI) members on Friday, August 13. Dominica McKevitt, head gardener at Ardgillan, will guide RHSI members around the gardens. There will be two groups as numbers for each are limited, one starting at 11am and one at 12.30pm. Go to Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland for more details and to book a place. Irish Garden Plant Society is hosting a visit to Kilgar House Garden at Kilgar House in Kilcock, Co Meath, on Saturday, August 14, 2.30-4.30pm. Owner Paula Byrne will lead members on a journey from the poppy garden, cottage garden and rose garden to the latest room, a serenity garden with a circular pool. Refreshments will be served. Parking at the gardens. Please wear suitable footwear. See Irish Garden Plant Society for more information. Free guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin, take place daily. Discover the magnificent and rare treasures of living plant collections. Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens. Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. For more information, including Covid safety guidelines, see Botanic Gardens for more. The Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) was established to represent the smaller more specialist Nurseries in Ireland. It hosts plant fairs on Sunday, August 29, at Airfield House and Gardens, Overend way, Dundrum Dublin 14, from 9.30am-5pm, and on September 12 at Fota house and Gardens Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork (opening times TBC).