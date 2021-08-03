Wish List: A celebration of all things plastic-free

Loving the look of the sleek Structure collection from Russell Hobbs. The range includes a 1.7L kettle as well as a matching four-slice toaster, available in grey and white colourways. Very on-trend, but as well as the stylish aesthetic, the Structure kettle (€54.99) boasts a range of top-of-the-line features, like a rapid boil function that has been designed to boil one cup in just 45- seconds, and the advanced boil dry protection means your kettle will never be at risk of over boiling. The kettle’s rapid boil zone markers mean that you can always boil the exact amount you need, to save up to 65% energy. The range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide. https://ie.russellhobbs.com/

Artist Eoin O’Connor has been in touch to tell us about his gorgeous new collection. You’ll know Eoin’s iconic colourful landscapes and curious cows, we’re excited to hear he’s focused on dogs. Eoin says: “I have been very fortunate for the last few years. When I complete a painting post it on Facebook, it sells immediately. This is every artist's dream, however, in a weird way frustrating, as I can never get a body of paintings together. I have been painting solidly since last November and I reckon I have painted in excess of 1600 hours.” Eoin’s new offering is called Mutz, he has painted 32 different types of dogs. They’re on display in his studio in Gorey, Co Wexford, along with a fine art print collection in various sizes and prices. 10% of the fine art print collection will be donated to Dogs Trust Ireland and Ash Animal Rescue. Find out more at https://eoinoconnor.com/

Brilliant to hear about a new gift shop in the Square in Ballincollig, with the coolest name we've heard for a while - Snout! I also love that everything is sustainably and ethically produced. Check out their ranges of locally-made products from Cork and the rest of Ireland, from makers such as Markus Jungmann, Benefield Spencer, Baressential, Kaiko Studio and more. Recent additions include sustainable tableware from the French company Jars, whose plates grace the tables of Michelin-starred restaurants. We love these pink ones! www.snout.ie

Bare Blue is an Irish eco-friendly online store with a passion to help people on their eco-journey whether that’s enhancing their plastic-free footprint, shifting to a zero-waste lifestyle, or generally buying into a more sustainable world. The online store offers a curated collection of eco-friendly and natural cosmetic and household products - each one is put to the test by founder Niamh O’Sullivan before being stocked on its virtual shelves. Niamh explains: "Education is a huge part of the business - I don’t want to sell products to people without explaining why it's a more eco-friendly option. I think one of the biggest barriers to entry for people is fear, so creating a welcoming space for everyone to learn is really important to me. I want to show people that it’s not about changing your whole life, it's about focusing on the controllables and just doing what you can." Hear, hear. https://bareblue.ie/

As Liam Gallagher said so succinctly, you gotta roll with it. If you have kids, you know how hard it is to get them properly protected from the sun. Nivea's Kids Protect and Care coloured roll-on makes it fun. It's SPF 50+, and is super handy for easy and quick application. It's €9.99 and the extra water-resistant feature ensures it will stay on. NIVEA SUN products are available in pharmacies and grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.nivea.ie

Dr Ellen Mac Arthur has this chilling prediction - she says By 2050, there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish. That's a pretty grim concept. So the less plastic we can use the better, and it's good to see companies taking notice. Jordan's Green Clean Cavity Protection toothpaste tube contains up to 50% recycled plastic, originating from food containers, such as milk, water, and juice bottles, that consumers have handed in for recycling. It's €3.99 and there are junior options to make sure you’re passing on sustainable practices to the next generation. With natural ingredients that are readily biodegradable in nature, the toothpaste contains ingredients from 98% natural origin for their Junior 6+ toothpaste for €2.99. Available from Inish Pharmacy and online at www.inishpharmacy.com And instore at Boots, Adrian Dunne, Allcare, Life, Careplus, Chemist Warehouse, McCabes.

We love hearing about new ways to engage with each other on a night out - and this sounds like a real treat. ‘At The Manor’ at Palmerstown House Estate, Co Kildare celebrates the return of music and culture to outdoor spaces with a series of outdoor events hosting live music and comedy performances, with sumptuous cuisine and festival bars. The first to launch this weekend is ‘Picnic at the Manor’. All guests will have a socially distanced pod with a reserved picnic table seating 4-6 so they can share the experience, music and food with their family and friends. Tickets are priced from €30pp + booking fee. Each weekend will carry a different theme and tickets are on sale now at www.atthemanor.ie

We Make Good, On Dublin's Fade Street, is Ireland’s first Social Design Brand. They collaborate with Irish designers and social enterprises around the country to make beautiful products that create meaningful employment for people from disadvantaged backgrounds. They tell us they are incredibly proud to stock these copper pieces by James Collins and Thomas McDonnell, two of the few working tinsmiths in the country. This elegant Copper Jug is designed by Jonathan Blayney who took their traditional tinsmiths skills and built on tried and tested shapes. These copper ponchers are traditional vessels made in the exact same way for hundreds of years by expert tinsmiths in the Travelling Community. Find out more at www.wemakegood.ie