Garden Notes: Still plenty to do on a cooler bank holiday

The Water Margin Garden in Cappanacush East, Kenmare, will be open to the public, in aid of Cork Simon, during the August bank holiday weekend. The private gardens will open on Saturday, July 31, Sunday, August 1, and Monday, August 2, between 1pm and 5pm each day. These private gardens have a river, waterfall, cascades and beautiful Oriental features. Entry is by donation to Cork Simon, which can be made at the gardens on the day. For more, go to

