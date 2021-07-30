Garden Notes: Still plenty to do on a cooler bank holiday

The Water Margin Garden in Cappanacush East, Kenmare, will be open to the public, in aid of Cork Simon, during the August bank holiday weekend. The private gardens will open on Saturday, July 31, Sunday, August 1, and Monday, August 2, between 1pm and 5pm each day. These private gardens have a river, waterfall, cascades and beautiful Oriental features. Entry is by donation to Cork Simon, which can be made at the gardens on the day. For more, go to
- Carlow Garden Festival is running until Monday, August 1. The festival features a mix of workshops, garden tours, specialist talks and Q&A sessions located along Carlow’s Garden Trail. Gardening personality Diarmuid Gavin and gardener Paul Smyth will talk at Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven on Saturday, July 31. Shirley Lanigan concludes the 2021 festival programme with a trip to Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens on Sunday, August 1, where she talks about the changing world of open Irish gardens, referencing the growing interest in organic and responsible gardening while also providing a tour of the borders which are in full colour at present. See Carlow Gardening Trail for tickets for each event.
- Rockbarton Garden Centre is holding an inaugural harvest fair and vintage rally in association with County Limerick Vintage Clubs at Hollycross, Bruff, Co Limerick, on Sunday, August 8, from 10am-2pm. There will be food stalls, crafts, music, and children's entertainment. Free entry.
Ardgillan Demesne Gardens.
- A tour of Ardgillan Demesne Gardens in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, takes place for Royal Horticultural Society Ireland (RHSI) members on Friday, August 13. Dominica Mc Kevitt, head gardener at Ardgillan, will guide RHSI members around the gardens. There will be two groups as numbers for each are limited, one starting at 11am and one at 12.30pm. Go to RHSI for more details and to book a place.
