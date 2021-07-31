Norah McGuinness’ Cubist view of Youghal and other stories

THE Cubist influence is apparent in Norah McGuinness’s painting of Youghal, Co Cork, which comes up as lot number 2 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s online sale next Tuesday evening.

The medium is gouache, the painting measures 14” x 18.3” and it is estimated at €1,500-€2,500.

DUBLIN TO PARIS

Norah McGuinness studied at the Dublin Metropolitan School of Art and Chelsea Polytechnic.

She worked in Dublin as an illustrator and stage designer in the 1920s and went to Paris on the advice of Mainie Jellett in 1929 to study with Andre Lhote.

In the 1930s McGuinness lived and worked in London and New York before returning to Ireland in 1939 and settling in Dublin.

'Erriff River, Delphi' by Eileen Meagher at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Associated in Ireland with the modern movement in Ireland she helped found the Irish Exhibition of Living Art.

This high summer season sale of 256 lots runs until next Tuesday evening (August 3).

VIEWING

The many visitors enjoying west Cork right now will have, what is these days, the fairly rare luxury of being able to view the sale in person in Skibbereen.

Viewing is by appointment from 11am to 5pm today, tomorrow and Monday and from 11am to 3pm on the day of the sale.

From an etching by Sean Scully to a landscape by James Arthur O’Connor the choice is wide and designed to suit all tastes.

'Hat in Forest' by Stephen Brandes from his show at Uillinn in Skibbereen.

A brooding Co Down landscape by Dan O’Neill stands in sharp contrast to a photorealist work by Eileen Meagher of the Erriff River at Delphi in Co Mayo.

ARTWORK

There is work by Kenneth Webb, Pauline Bewick, Patrick Scott, Percy French, Mark O’Neill, Barrie Cooke, Mildred Anne Butler and many more acclaimed Irish artists and sculptors.

If you find yourself on an art hunt in Skibbereen then a visit to the galleries at Uillinn where a just opened solo exhibition by Stephen Brandes runs to September 4 will prove rewarding.

'Fold' is the title of this etching by Sean Scully at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Three monumental drawings by this renowned draughtsman combine with traditional collages and an animated slide show.

Central to the show is an hour-long video which tells the story of fictional character Albert Sifzfleisch during the last few months of his life in 2069.

TRAVELS

We watch as he travels and starts writing a book about optimism and follow to his afterlife as an unwitting tour guide to the ruins of the glorious Place des Vosges, the oldest planned square in Paris in the Marais.