What's making waves in our kitchen and bathroom spaces? 

Because the mighty sea deity’s name crops up in conversation when I tune into the live stream of the launch of Sunlit Days, a collection of five new colours from surface specialist Cosentino.
I’m all ears when Denise says Posidonia Green, named after the trident-bearing god, puts her in mind for some reason of purging extraneous items. “People have seen the benefits of decluttering, of using their space, and that’s what this green does, without making it feel minimal,” she says.L
Denise adds that rooms need to be flexible “for some of us on a daily or on an hourly basis”. Sean says the colours’ versatility allows “the homeowner and designer to be more playful with what they’re creating”.L
The family-run Spanish surface specialist Cosentino is making a radical contribution to the circular economy with its innovative Hybriq technology.
See more at www.cosentino.com/en-ie