Reasons to say ‘I do’ to weddings at home or in the back garden 

Holding their wedding in their back garden “made their house a home” say Carla Crerar and Hugh Higgins.
“And we did, we had the full ceremony in our back garden.”
While guest numbers were kept to the guideline minimum some guests had dual roles. “My aunt Jacquie Marsh was the celebrant and my best friend Gráinne Flanagan has a photography business, House of Grá, and she was our wedding photographer,” says Carla.
The couple, who had been together for 11 years, say getting married in their Dublin 12 home felt very special. They had bought it just a year before and completed renovations on the property themselves.
Brides and grooms have been swift to adapt to the circumstances as Covid-19 restrictions meant their dates and guestlists were altered time and again.
“You should enjoy your day and not have to worry about moving tables or chairs after dinner for dancing.
“Make sure your kitchen is set up for catering and if not then hire in additional equipment prior to your wedding.”
“It creates a much more dramatic effect and is also easier for guests to chat to the person across from and next to them. I would also recommend using low floral arrangements and candles of varying heights to add depth to the tablescape.”
So, what is Tara’s key piece of advice when organising your back-garden nuptial celebration?