Garden Notes: Events get back on track as temperatures soar

- The Water Margin Garden in Cappanacush East, Kenmare, will be open to the public, in aid of Cork Simon, during the August bank holiday weekend. The private gardens will open on Saturday, July 31, Sunday, August 1, and Monday, August 2, between 1pm and 5pm each day. These private gardens have a river, waterfall, cascades and beautiful oriental features. Entry is by donation to Cork Simon, which can be made at the gardens on the day. For tickets, see Cork Simon.
- Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford is to host a plant fair on Sunday, July 25, from 11am to 5pm. The event will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the beautiful award-winning gardens and enjoy food from local stallholders along with meeting the array of expert rare and special plant stallholders from all over Ireland who will be on hand to offer expert advice and sell the very best in trees and shrubs. A plant creche and local food stalls will also be available. Admission is €7 per person (€6 for seniors) and also includes access to the 70 acres of Mount Congreve Gardens. For further details see www.mountcongreve.com.
- Carlow Garden Festival takes place from Saturday, July 24, to Monday, August 1. Fifteen gardening gurus from across Ireland headline the programme. The festival features a mix of workshops, garden tours, specialist talks and Q&A sessions located along Carlow’s Garden Trail. The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 24, with a garden tour of Delta Sensory Gardens by Paul Martin, a gold medal winner at the RHS Chelsea and Hampton Court Flower Shows and, among other events, there will be a day suitable for all the family on Sunday, July 25. Headlining the festival this year will be gardening personality Diarmuid Gavin who makes a welcome return along with gardener Paul Smyth, at a much-anticipated talk at Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven on Saturday, July 31. See
Carlow garden trail for tickets on each event.
