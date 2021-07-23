Wish List: We celebrate local makers and saucy creators 

To celebrate the second annual #MADELOCAL campaign we’re featuring four fabulous Irish craft designers this week on Wish List. Devised by the Design and Craft Council of Ireland the initiative seeks to encourage customers to buy, gift, and wear Irish craft. Find out more visit www.dcci.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL.

First up are these stunning handmade glass tulip vases created by Keith Sheppard at Glass Art Ireland in Co Armagh. www.glassireland.com

Our next artist in the #MADELOCAL spotlight is ceramicist Amanda Murphy from Co Waterford. Her handmade designs are inspired by a bird's eye view of the Irish landscape. We love these gorgeous landscape platters, €48, find out more at www.amandamurphyceramics.com.

Next up flying the flag for the #MADELOCAL campaign is a calligraphy and illustration studio in Cavan called Three Little Birds. This inspired print is called Everything is Going to Be Ok, it's €18 and you can find out more at www.threelittlebirds.ie.

Last but certainly not least in our #MADELOCAL spot is Caulfield Boards from Co Meath. They are proud to be a small, unique, family-run, Irish business. Their contemporary tableware and kitchen accessories are practical, charming and innovatively designed. Pictured here is a set of coasters from €17.90, see www.caulfieldcountryboards.ie for more.

I hope you're all wearing your SPFs during this glorious sunny spell. But fear not, when the sun goes, as inevitably it will, the fickle fecker, you'll always have backup, On the Bathroom Shelf. We love this St Tropez watermelon infusion gradual tan.

The scent is divine, you build up a subtle golden glow, plus it's infused with hyaluronic acid, it's super lightweight, absorbs easily and most importantly, our tester reports it's streak-free. Eureka! You can find it at Cloud 10 Beauty for €18.95.

www.cloud10beauty.com

I absolutely adore this idea as a gift for someone. Colourtrend's Repaint Your Door Kit has everything to give the front door a snazzy update. The colours are scrumptious - fancy a modern neutral? Try Reinvent, or a splash of Sweet Caper green, or maybe a muted pink like Wild Raspberry is more your bag, or a touch of Long Weekend blue. There are 34 to choose from and they are all beautiful.

The kit includes one 750ml Prime 2 (which may be tinted based on your colour choice); one 1 litre topcoat (In your chosen colour and finish); paintbrush; mini roller kit; sanding block and paper; one can opener; Colourtrend gift bag; masking tape and a lint-free cloth.

Available exclusively online now for just €89 at

www.dfs.ie

www.colourtrend.ie and is free for delivery to your home.

Check out this luxury Cruise teak outdoor furniture set from Galway company Pavilion Outdoors. The collections are contemporary designs made with comfort and practicality in mind and their aim is to create sophisticated settings to relax. Yes, please. See more at www.pavilionoutdoors.com.



We can't get enough of the BBQs at the moment. Lazy girl's tip? Take it up a notch with Bull’s-Eye BBQ and Hot Sauces, we went through three bottles in one weekend. We're mad like that. What appeals most is it's so simple, just bung it on, nothing fancy, but it transforms the food. Our favourite so far is the sticky, smoky, glory of the Bull’s-Eye Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce. We used it as a marinade and as a dip.

The range is available from Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValu for €2.99.