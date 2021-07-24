See what's about to come under the hammer in Ireland this week

This summer of auctions is continuing at a brisk pace. A variety of interesting and one-off lots will come under the hammer in Ireland over the next few days.

More than 600 lots will come under the hammer at Fonsie Mealy's sale of contents from Osberstown House, Naas, next Tuesday.

Osberstown is an elegant country home with all the trappings that make such places special.

This four-poster bed is lot 61 at Fonsie Mealy's sale.

Hunting through the catalogue you will find everything from a four-poster bed and garden statues to antique furniture and rugs, a console mirror and even an Irish silver replica of the Phoenix monument at Phoenix Park.

There are comfortable button back leather library armchairs, painting and limited edition prints by Pauline Bewick, a Victorian breakfront wardrobe, a walnut dining suite, an Arts and Crafts five-drawer chest, a selection of artworks, a cylinder bureau, a cheval mirror and much more to choose from.

Viewing by appointment will be available on Monday.

The catalogue is online and the sale will be online only from Castlecomer.

King Ivor's throne from season four of Vikings at Sean Eacrett's sale in Ballybrittas, Co Laois.

If you picture yourself as a Viking warrior slashing and burning your way through oodles of Covid restrictions and combatting bureaucratic enemies more fearsome and confusing than any ancient dragons then Sean Eacrett's auction in Ballybrittas, Co Laois, on Monday is for you.

A selection of lots from Aidan Foley's sale in Kilcolgan.

He is selling MGM props from Vikings and Game of Thrones online on Monday. International interest is guaranteed but estimates are reasonable.

A pair of tall metal candleabras from Game of Thrones is estimated at €400-€800 and King Ivor's throne from Vikings season four is estimated at €300-500.

Or you might prefer King Alfred's throne from season five. There are special tables and boat chairs along with a selection of axes, cabinets and chests in highly decorative hardwood from the Great Hall of Kattegat as filmed in Ashford, Co Wicklow.

The sale, which gets underway online at 2pm on Monday, features fine art, antiques and collectibles as part one and MGM props as part two.

Meantime, Aidan Foley's summer sale of antiques and interiors online from Kilcolgan, Co Galway, is on tomorrow and Monday.

There is art by George Gillespie, Maurice Wilks, Graham Knuttel, Arthur Maderson, John Skelton, Colin Middleton and others. The auction offers Persian rugs, antique furniture, silver, Waterford Crystal, a pair of 19th-century military epaulettes, old banknotes and garden furniture.

The pub section, which is always popular, includes a Bendigo Tobacco mirror from a pub clearance in Ballyhaunis as well s prints, collectibles and glassware.

The online sale is on view today in Kilcolgan and the online auction is at 11am tomorrow and on Monday.