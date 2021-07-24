Olympic sale steps centre stage for Sotheby's online collection

Des O'Sullivan previews a timely online event being held by Sotheby's in New York until August 2
These handmade Bowerman Nike shoes are estimated at $800,000-$1.2 million.

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

BILL BOWERMAN'S handmade prototype logo track spikes with waffle sole from the heart of Nike will be a highlight of Sotheby's Olympic Collection, running online in New York until August 2. 

When it came to shoe ingenuity and design Nike co-founder Bowerman — obsessed with weight and performance - was one of the greatest innovators of his generation. 

He made this pair for Canadian track and field sprinter and Olympian Harry Jerome, who set seven world records in his career.

Michael Jordan Olympic Trials (1984) worn and dual signed (&#36;80,000-&#36;100,000).
Michael Jordan Olympic Trials (1984) worn and dual signed ($80,000-$100,000).

Produced in the 1960s and modified in the 1970s, these shoes are an important milestone in the origin of Nike and feature four prototype logos which resemble the Nike swoosh. 

The waffle soles under each set of track spikes was the first notable innovation introduced by Nike when they premiered the moon shoe at the 1972 Olympic trials. 

Not just any old pair they are estimated at $800,000-$1.2 million. 

The online sale is an assemblage of over 50 lots of memorabilia, sneakers and collectibles related to Olympic athletes.

