Interiors: Let's talk about the reinvention of the sideboard

I have a long-time love of the sideboard. It’s my favourite piece of furniture being that perfect combination of practicality, with an emphasis on storage and having a surface that is multi-functional for setting down tabletop equipment in advance of laying the table.

It also serves as a place to put the overflow of hot dishes which won’t fit on the table, or to create a casual self-service buffet, lined up with cutlery, plates and napkins.

When not earning its keep in a practical way, it can be used for display of precious photo frames, objects and lamps. But I think there’s also the element of mystery, wondering what’s behind the solid closed doors.

Harvey Norman's Bris sideboard offers retro styling with plenty of drawer space for cutlery, table linens, table mats and trays. €1,500.

A few years ago, I was lucky to pick up a 1960s McIntosh sideboard made of solid teak and at a staggeringly low price, made all the more surprising by it having the original red baize cutlery drawer lining in mint condition and, best of all, a pull-out table on which you’re meant to organise your cocktail shaker and ice bucket when playing mixologist for your friends.

Sideboards tend to be all about width, but the Hendrick Ladder model from Next has additional shelving to make use of wallspace above. €898.

So many so-called experts on mid-century modern furniture had told me the table didn’t exist, but I had seen one at a furniture exhibition in London, and as we’re told everything comes to those who wait, I waited and mine materialised.

Ikea's Hauga sideboard is designed along the lines of a traditional dumb waiter with modern styling. €165.

Now installed in the kitchen, my lovely sideboard plays home to what I call good ware; that is, the linens, crockery and cutlery which come out for dinner parties and special occasions, but obviously have hardly seen daylight, let alone a party, this past sixteen months.

One downside, however, of buying any vintage beauty is the smell inside, best described as old and which isn’t something you want your guests to get a whiff of from your cloth napkins when they dab the tomato ketchup of their lips.

It’s a tricky one to resolve having tried airing, polish and vinegar, the latter prompting a second airing. But if you’re in the market for a new model, they come in all shapes and sizes, and are especially useful if you’re short of kitchen storage to house the overflow of crockery and glasses.

Shane Mullen, interior design consultant at Roche Bobois has advice for buyers which starts with planning.

“Measure the space you have available for it,” he says. “Some sideboards are available in shorter or longer lengths so choose the correct length for your space. Maybe a taller cabinet rather than the traditional long, low shape might suit the space better.

“What finish are you looking for? Sideboards come in many different wood and paint finishes but Daquacryl PMMA with glossy finish is a good choice as it is heat, water and scratch-resistant. Look at the interiors of the cabinets on offer. Do you require drawers for cutlery and do you need interior light to help find flatware?”

Repurposing sideboards for use beyond the dining room adds a multi-functional element and refreshes a space.

Keeping everything stored behind closed doors has always been a characteristic of sideboards, but the Ligne Roset Book and Look version offers some display space too. From €2,500.

“Sideboards are great in a wide hallway for storage instead of a console table,” Shane says. “If the ceilings are higher, look at getting a higher than standard sideboard. Some with sliding doors can be great for putting your TV on or placing under a wall-mounted TV as they provide hidden storage for DVDs and games consoles and most can be customised with cable passes to the rear.

Sideboards and china cabinets can make for beautiful and interesting storage solutions for files and stationery in your home office.

When it comes to the fun stuff of styling the top with your favourite objects, Shane adds, “Think about the wall above and what surrounds the sideboard. Would you like to display art or prefer to have a mirror? Depending on which you choose, think about the lamps you use on the sideboard or vase height in relation to the artwork. Take into consideration the style of the sideboard: Is it a classical style or more modern? Is it symmetrical or asymmetrical? Think of the colours in the space: Do you want to tie in with neutrals and wood finishes, or do you want to contrast with brighter accent colours?

“Also try to tie in the metal finishes to one colourway,” he adds. “Keep with all silver or brass handles and legs to tie in with existing finishes in the room.”