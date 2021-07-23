No matter what the weather, cosy textures are trending 

It might be a childhood love of teddy bears which has me totally immersed in the trend for faux fur in my surroundings, which, in addition to the acquisition of three faux fur coats in recent years, includes a strewing of furry throws, rugs and cushion covers around the house.

Where room styling looks neat, tidy and clean but is a bit flat, the texture of faux fur, especially those designed to look like animal prints, elevate the look and offer sumptuousness and cosy feels whether it’s the inclusion of a cushion, throw or rug.

Rita Ora turns product designer with the Azur teal throw to add extra bedtime warmth and texture (€152). From www.frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk.

As a posher relative of practical everyday fleece fabric - another comforting texture which is surprising us in upholstery this season - faux fur ties in with the return to more luxurious interiors which chip the edge off relentlessly straight lines and hard surfaces.

Typically, fake versions of things don’t have the same appeal as the real thing but as the real thing is unacceptable in modern times, it says a great deal about the improved quality of faux fur as something desirable when fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld said, “You cannot fake chic but you can be chic and fake fur,”

Round of applause for Karl, please.

The same idea can apply to home interiors as well as the fashion world, but take care not to overdo it by making faux fur the main theme in a room scheme. We’re aiming for sophistication, luxury and comfort here, using it as a way of accenting and adding another layer of interest and the sense of cosiness which has become more important to us of late.

It's cosy comfort with this occasional chair in fleecy sheepskin (€550) from Homesense, styled with a faux fur rug for comfort underfoot.

Too much can faux can look tacky, so rather than introducing it in multiple layers with a rug, throw and cushions, opt for just one or two things: A rug and a cushion or a cushion and throw.

Getting down to the business of where exactly to go faux around the various rooms of the home, there’s plenty of scope in the living room, bedroom, kitchen and even outside.

Rug specialist Phoebe Holland of Rugs.ie, says, “Faux fur rugs are a great way to play with texture in your home and garden this summer. If you are looking to give your interior a boho feel or love a really luxurious look, faux fur elements will add warmth to your style.”

As we’re all keen to spend as much time as possible living outdoors between rainy days, Phoebe sees a fresh opportunity to accessorise and style it as we would indoors.

“Adding a faux fur rug to your chairs will make your garden inviting and keep your guests warm,” she says.

Velvet offers the comfort of faux fur but with a touch more luxury and sophistication. The Sir William chair is from Interiosity. (€695).

When the rain reappears and we have to dart back inside, she says, “Layering fur on the back of your sofa gives your living room a cosy feel. In your bedroom, adding a piece like a throw adds a touch of luxury. Faux sheepskins are lovely to step onto in the morning, making them the perfect rug to have at your bedside.”

Kitchen and dining areas with their hard lines of cupboards, worktops, hard floors and the angles of rectangular tables, beg for some softness, especially open-plan kitchen, living and dining rooms. Faux fur throws and rugs come into their own here to mitigate the hard surfaces and straight lines of tables and kitchen chairs, and add welcome softness for lingering chatting after dinner.

H&M's autumn range launches in August and includes fleecy upholstered chairs and pouffes for relaxing in front of the fire this winter.

A new way of using rugs is to take them off the floor altogether where they might otherwise become magnets for trapping food debris, especially with children around.

Meadows & Byrne’s retail director, Helen O’Dwyer’s suggestion is: “Place them on a wood bench at the dining table for a luxurious look while also creating that cabin-comfort feel.”

It’s something that might actually be welcomed by children who tend to be relegated to bench seating as you can always squeeze in space for an extra little one. Any escapee crumbs can be shaken out afterwards and the furry pile brushed up to restore its texture and shape.

And, as often happens when you have a faux fur throw to hand, all the careful folding, draping and styling across a piece of furniture is tossed out in favour of getting super-cosy on the sofa.

“Wrap yourself in its plushness and softness on a chilly, dark evening,” Helen adds, “close the door and click the Netflix button.”