Save or splurge: Two throw picks for when the sun goes down

Fur is trending and it trumps wool in the comfort stakes when it comes to snuggling up on the sofa no matter what the season
Save or splurge: Two throw picks for when the sun goes down
Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 20:00
Carol O’Callaghan

Furry loveliness trumps wool, even pricey cashmere, in the comfort stakes when it comes to snuggling up on the sofa, although the quality varies depending on how much you spend.

Some versions can be weighty with plenty of structure so they drape really well on chair arms, across the seat of a sofa or as an extra layer on a bed at chillier times of the year. More affordable versions also offer texture to lift flat surfaces and neutral colour schemes, tending to be thinner and limper but they still achieve the look.

SAVE 

The brown faux fur throw from Homesense is a wallet-friendly €6.99.

SPLURGE

A luxury faux ocelot throw from www.luxedeco.com, €169.

More in this section

Angela Scanlon shares how to transform a home on a budget Angela Scanlon shares how to transform a home on a budget
How to stop your plants dying while you're away on holiday How to stop your plants dying while you're away on holiday
Great White Shark Could rising sea temperatures bring great white sharks to Ireland?
Save or splurge: Two throw picks for when the sun goes down

Reasons to say ‘I do’ to weddings at home or in the back garden 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices