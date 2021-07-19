Donal Hickey: Fine weather reminds us of the lack of basics such as toilets and showers at some Irish beaches

Get on your bike, literally, or take to the water. Activity holidays making the most of the Irish outdoors seem to be the trend of summer 2021.

The lure of the sea and the wonders of the coastline are compelling for people of all ages. Like last year, people are rediscovering their own country and adapting to uncertain weather.

There was a time when some cautious folk just “paddled’’ in the sea, never allowing the surf-fringed water above their knees. A case of rolling up the legs of the pants and revealing flour-white skin before tentatively allowing the water to tickle the toes.

Donal Hickey: 'The significant increase in people enjoying pursuits like kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open-water swimming is expected to grow year on year.'

Swimmers who might once be reluctant to take the plunge in cool conditions have banished such reservations and people now want to get into, or onto, the water.

On a dull day, we saw thousands enjoying themselves at Inch Beach, in the Dingle Peninsula. Hundreds of bathers were riding the waves, and surfers were out in large numbers.

Some people, accustomed to holidays in better-serviced resorts in more exotic climes, are taken aback on discovering a lack of basics such as toilets and showers at some Irish beaches. Therefore, news from Fáilte Ireland of a €19m programme to create facilities at 22 locations where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction is welcome.

The significant increase in people enjoying pursuits like kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open-water swimming is expected to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months. This means a new demand for all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at water spots.

Funding for the chosen locations will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, and equipment wash-down and orientation points. Services will be fully wheelchair-

accessible and environmentally friendly with, for example, solar heating panels.

All of which should enhance the overall visitor experience, provide new business opportunities in communities and help extend the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

Two Co Cork attractions are to benefit, Claycastle Sports Activity Centre, in Youghal, and Garrylucas Beach (White Strand), near Ballinspittle, as will Ardmore Water Sports at the popular Co Waterford resort.

Finally, Water Safety Ireland advises: Be careful out there. We have an average of 115 drownings in Ireland annually, with about two-thirds in inland locations. Last year, lifeguards rescued 468 people and administered first aid to 3,450. And don’t use inflatables like light dinghies, air mattresses, and lilos in the sea; rescues from such have risen three-fold in recent years, many involving children.