Suzie McAdam on why her drawing-room is a great escape

You know how sometimes you might find yourself roaming around your favourite television show or movie in your dreams?
“It was surreal,” agrees Suzie of taking part in the 2021 RTÉ series alongside her fellow new judge, architect Amanda Bone.
“I was so blown away by it,” she says.
The idea of being a “judge rather than being judged” certainly appealed, she adds, but Suzie’s own Instagram shots are a hit with her followers, including producers of the hit show, whose eye they caught.
A bedroom was sacrificed to introduce a statement staircase, with storage beneath.
Another favourite spot in her home is her drawing-room, complete with piano.
“I love to collect furniture and objects so this room is a showcase for all these pieces. It’s not quite a museum, and we also have a more practical living room — but this room is an escape.”
Practicalities ruled during the past year, as they did for everyone.
Having spent the last 12 months indoors, it’s perhaps no surprise that just over half (51%) of those questioned want to make changes to their garden and outdoor spaces. Almost two
- To register for the free event 'Imagine a better way at home' see www.imagineabetterway.eventbrite.ie