Suzie McAdam on why her drawing-room is a great escape

You know how sometimes you might find yourself roaming around your favourite television show or movie in your dreams?

I wonder if it felt a bit like that for Suzie McAdam when she made the transition from watching Home of the Year from her chic sofa to stepping across to the other side of the lens.

After all, rather than commenting from the sidelines as it were, she was suddenly debating the finer points of the living spaces featured on the ratings favourite with longtime judge Hugh Wallace.

“It was surreal,” agrees Suzie of taking part in the 2021 RTÉ series alongside her fellow new judge, architect Amanda Bone.

Suzie McAdam, Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone. Picture: Joe McCallion

Because the award-winning interior designer had long been a fan of the show — so much so that at one point she had considered putting her own home forward as an entrant. “It was a bit like stepping onto the set of Downton Abbey in a way,” she adds.

You could say period homes like Downton have had an influence on Suzie who cites 2019 Home of the Year winner Ormiston House, the 1867-built Belfast residence, as a huge inspiration.

“I was so blown away by it,” she says.

A living space in Suzie's 1860s renovated home. Picture: Ruth Maria Murphy

She and her husband Barry Byrne moved into their own newly renovated 1860s house in Sandycove, Dublin, over Christmas 2019.

The interior designer started work on it in 2017, along with her friend, architect Courtney McDonnell. “I had considered entering the show myself at one stage, then when I was asked to be a judge on this year’s series, I was delighted.”

The idea of being a “judge rather than being judged” certainly appealed, she adds, but Suzie’s own Instagram shots are a hit with her followers, including producers of the hit show, whose eye they caught.

Suzie McAdam.

Originally from Castletroy, Limerick, Suzie describes her interiors style as “transitional”.

“I love to cross genres and create juxtapositions with different pieces and different times,” she says.

Her own home’s structure straddles what Suzie describes as “that weird middle ground” between Victorian and Georgian design styles, with a simple layout.

They lived there for several years before renovating it, which Suzie says made for “good design decisions”.

It was finished in time for them to move in “just before lockdown” she adds.

“Almost before we were forced to stay in, we had created a space we were happy to spend time in,” she says.

Now the couple shares it with their son Sebastian and recently announced they are expecting a new addition to the family.

“I am very excited and happy, it will be so nice to have a little sibling for Seb,” she adds.

They reconfigured the layout, moving the living area to the upper floor and the bedrooms to the ground floor.

A bedroom was sacrificed to introduce a statement staircase, with storage beneath.

Happy space: Suzie's bathroom. Picture: Ruth Maria Murphy

As for her happy space? Suzie does not hesitate. “My bath!” she says.

Her peach onyx and stone bathtub is set in a bathroom with “dramatic wallpaper featuring flying cranes.

“I wanted this Elizabeth Taylor vibe,” she says.

“In the morning, you might feel a bit gross, you go in, freshen up and you are ready to face the world!”

The feelgood factor of water is not to be underestimated, she believes. “I got really into sea swimming this year, like everyone,” she adds.

Another favourite spot in her home is her drawing-room, complete with piano.

The drawing-room offers an opportunity to showcase collectibles. Picture: Ruth Maria Murphy

Indeed, Suzie has a particular fondness for the Cork Home of the Year finalist the Black House in which was famous for its rosewood grand piano that doubled as a kitchen island.

“Our drawing-room was originally a bedroom but all our living space was moved to the first floor because the light there is much better,” she says.

“I love to collect furniture and objects so this room is a showcase for all these pieces. It’s not quite a museum, and we also have a more practical living room — but this room is an escape.”

Practicalities ruled during the past year, as they did for everyone.

“When it came to reimagining spaces, I had a lot of changes. We repurposed rooms; the dining room was not going to be used for entertaining so it became my office and the guest bedroom became my husband’s office,” she says.

Repurposing and reusing became a theme of pandemic living for Suzie as for all of us.

This involved concepts like “using a dressing table as a work desk”, she adds, and repurposing lamps from different parts of the house.

Suzie will be teaming up with Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall and former resident quantity surveyor on RTÉ’s Room to Improve Lisa O’Brien to give advice on redesigns and renovation as they host a virtual event on reconfiguring living spaces.

Imagine a better way at home takes place on Wednesday, July 21, from 12pm-1pm, in conjunction with Bord Gáis Energy and aims to inspire householders and make your home more sustainable.

The drawing room in Suzie's home. Picture: Ruth Maria Murphy

Having spent the last 12 months indoors, it’s perhaps no surprise that just over half (51%) of those questioned want to make changes to their garden and outdoor spaces. Almost two

thirds (63%) cited it as the place where they relax and 31% say they have now started to enjoy al-fresco dining in their garden over the last year.

Thinking about making their interiors suitable for the future, 41% say they want to upgrade their

house to make it more sustainable and energy-efficient with a quarter planning on starting the process this year.

Suzie graduated with an honours degree in Interior Design at the Dublin Institute of Technology in 2010.

She began her career across the Atlantic in California, working on high-end residential projects for a Palo Alto-based design studio.

On her return to Dublin in 2011, Suzie established an eponymous design studio in Monkstown, and in 2019 she was named Image Magazine’s Interior Designer of the Year.

So, what is Suzie’s key advice? “I love to encourage people to be really brave; often we are afraid to take risks and we play it safe,” she says.