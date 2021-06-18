Garden Notes: July is a great month to maximise colour

There’s nothing quite like a splash of colour in the garden, and it’s one of the easiest times of year to achieve that with bedding plants. Apply a bit of compost and dig it in well, planting them about 15cam apart.

So what’s good for colour this time of year? Begonias, dianthus, geraniums, new guinea impatiens (bizzy lizzy), nasturtiums and petunias. These will do just as well in pots as in the ground.