Garden Notes: July is a great month to maximise colour

There’s nothing quite like a splash of colour in the garden, and it’s one of the easiest times of year to achieve that with bedding plants. Apply a bit of compost and dig it in well, planting them about 15cam apart.
So what’s good for colour this time of year? Begonias, dianthus, geraniums, new guinea impatiens (bizzy lizzy), nasturtiums and petunias. These will do just as well in pots as in the ground.
Why not try something different, and plant a rose in a pot this summer? Roses are just coming into bloom at the moment, they flower profusely all summer, and many have a beautiful scent.
You need a decent-sized pot — put a few stones over the drainage hole so it doesn’t block up, then fill with compost, with a few handfuls of topsoil mixed in. Ground cover roses do well in a pot as they don’t grow too tall.
July is also when perennials thrive. Choose from a variety of clematis, agapanthus, hebes, and hermocallis. This is a good time to plant lavender, which will keep the bees in your garden happy. The featured perennial this month is Rudbeckia Goldsturm. This is a very reliable perennial that is easy to grow, comes back year after year, and it spreads too.
It will be covered with bright yellow flowers in July and August.
- Cork Nature Network is holding a talk on the rewilding project of Knepp with Ivan de Klee. The free event will take place on Zoom, on July 21 at 7pm. Register at Eventbrite.ie. Knepp Estate is in the heart of the Sussex Weald. In 2001 it shifted its focus from traditional arable and dairy farming to nature conservation — or in other words “rewilding”. The estate has run a series of rewilding projects since then. Ivan will explain what is rewilding, connectivity in the landscape, landscape scale collaboration and the future of land management regarding ecosystem services and natural capital.
- Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford is to host a plant fair on Sunday, July 25, from 11am to 5pm. The event will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the beautiful award-winning gardens and enjoy food from local stallholders along with meeting the array of expert rare and special plant stallholders from all over Ireland who will be on hand to offer expert advice and sell the very best in trees and shrubs. A plant creche and local food stalls will also be available. Admission is €7 per person (€6 for seniors) and also includes access to the 70 acres of Mount Congreve Gardens. For further details see www.mountcongreve.com
- Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie