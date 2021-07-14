Writer shares secrets of how to find small joys in gardening

Gardening can be devastatingly overwhelming at times.

The chomping of slugs, the vagaries of the weather, your enthusiasm crushed by a pitiful harvest. It’s easy to despair, especially when TV and books make gardening sound so simple — surely you should be drowning in marrows by now? Eating homegrown radishes with every meal? Making jam?

But no. Fortunately, novelist and gardening writer Charlotte Mendelson is very familiar with this pain, and has poured it all into her book, Rhapsody In Green — now out in paperback.

“The garden I describe [in the book] is not my garden anymore,” she explains, “but the sentiments are exactly the same.”

Courgette plants. Picture: Alamy/PA

Despite her tomato-filled balcony and the edibles she grows on half her downstairs neighbour’s plot, her gardening dreams still sometimes outstrip her green-fingered realities.

“If I lived in Oxfordshire, I would have some Oxfordshire apples, it would be incredibly cool, but I don’t,” she muses.

“I have small tragic things on extremely polluted London soil. But I’m still very proud of them.”

If looking at your patch of earth sometimes feels paralysing, read on and feel comforted. “Most of us have four pots, all the pests it’s possible to get, and we’re still relentlessly trying!”

Focus on fun, not yield

Reframing your expectations can help, suggests Mendelson. “Rather than thinking, ‘Oh, I want a glut of strawberries, how am I going to start bottling them?’ if you have three tablespoons of wild strawberries, and they’re the most delicious thing you’ve ever eaten in your life, then that’s a completely different thing,” she says encouragingly.

She believes those of us with modest space should garden for the sheer delight of it, not the prospect of any kind of yield.

“It’s a bit like writing novels because you want to be rich and famous. Just don’t.

“If you’re gardening so you can feed your family of four, it’s not going to happen. But if it’s just the most life-changing joy, then do it.”

Aim to boost supplies

The goal is to enhance what’s in the fridge, not replace your supermarket shop. “If you’re interested in growing edible stuff, [grow stuff] that will enhance your food,” says Mendelson, championing herbs, myriad salad leaves, and the odd berry.

Be realistic

Basics like carrots and beetroot just aren’t realistic if you’re short on space and time. “I love carrots, I get through millions of carrots, but I haven’t got the space to grow carrots or the energy to fight carrot fly,” admits Mendelson.

And that’s all right. Don’t beat yourself up about it, just buy them.

Wild strawberry plants. Picture: Alamy/PA

Be realistic about your growing options.

Prioritise some pretty sure bets: “Beans and tomatoes are genuinely easy. You also can end up with too many and it’s very exciting.” In fact, “if you grow three cherry tomato plants on your balcony, you will have massive joy,” says Mendelson.

“If you try and grow root vegetables and lots of brassicas, you will feel sad and embarrassed all the time.”

And why wouldn’t you want to grow cherry tomatoes she asks, when they have such great names, like Green Zebra, Sungold and Irish Gardener’s Delight… “I don’t grow broccoli, or cauliflower or cabbage, because I haven’t got space. And I don’t use them that often,” Mendelson continues. “Whereas kale, I love kale. And it’s really, really easy.

“Let’s all give up on growing massive cabbages and just grow kale because kale is essentially perennial. And you can put it in salads, you can cook with it. It looks cool. I mean, what more do you want from a vegetable?”

'Rhapsody In Green' by Charlotte Mendelson.

You’re not alone in feeling gardener’s guilt, she adds. “We all feel like we’re letting our garden down all the time,” says Mendelson frankly. “We are. It’s fine. It doesn’t care. It’ll just grow.” Do what you can, and what you want to.

Notice the small things

“A lot of the joy of gardening is about discovering things,” says Mendelson. “It’s about noticing. So, if you’re in raptures about your beautiful orange nasturtium flower that’s delicious, that’s a big achievement.”