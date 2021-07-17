From warehouse clearances to house contents sales 

Antiques & Art: Upcoming auctions mark yet more changes in 2021, writes Des O'Sullivan
A Limerick Whisky Archibald pure pot still framed advertising print at Victor Mee.

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

There was a time when the Irish auction season would have cooled off significantly by mid-July.

A variety of upcoming sales ranging from warehouse clearances and house contents sales to jewellery and film props mark yet another way in which this year is different.

In Co Cavan Victor Mee will offer 637 lots of advertising material, pub memorabilia and collectibles in an online auction next Thursday (July 22).

This c1800 foldover tea table is at Hegarty's July timed auction.
There will be a live online warehouse clearance sale with over 700 lots including collectibles and rugs by Matthews in Kells, Co Meath, online on this day week.

A timed online auction of 400 lots is running at Hegarty’s in Bandon until July 25. This includes Irish and international art, furniture, jewellery, silver, glass, rugs and a range of collectibles.

And on Monday, July 26, fans will have an opportunity to pick up memorabilia from the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off of the History Channel’s Vikings. In Ballybrittas, Co Laois, auctioneer Sean Eacrett has over 100 surplus lots from MGM’s Vikings Valhalla at an online sale.

