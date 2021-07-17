Cork artist made his mark with Punchestown Races painting

A large and historic topographical painting by Cork artist John Fergus O’Hea of the inaugural Prince of Wales Plate at Punchestown Racecourse in 1868 made £694,500 (€811,590) over a top estimate of £150,000 (€175,289) at Christie’s sale of the collection of BJ Eastwood in London last week.
John Fergus was a political cartoonist and noted illustrator who sometimes published under the pseudonym Spex. He was co-founder of Zozimus, a satirical magazine similar to Punch and painted trade union banners for Cork parades in the 1860s, 1870s and 1880s.
The painting, which measures 132cm by 214cm, was sold at Christie’s with a key to the principal characters.