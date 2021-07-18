Peter Dowdall: Weather-proof your garden when rain falls

Summer, such as it is this year, is in full swing right now and growth in the garden is at full tilt.

We are having so much rain, we can nearly hear the plants growing — in front of our eyes.

The downside of a wet summer is that the blooms of many plants cannot develop properly to give of their best, with many rotting on the stems before they can even open fully.

However, with images of record temperatures in Canada fresh in my mind, I’ll never again complain about Irish “soft” weather.

The Brazilian rainforests, large parts of America, Australia, Cypru

s and many other parts of the world have all suffered hugely over the last number of years from record temperatures and vast areas of land burned to a cinder. I love the Irish rain.

However, it is very disappointing to see flowers end up as sodden masses of petals, literally rotting in front of our eyes.

One plant which will either look fantastic or terrible depending on the summer weather, is the rose. In a fine summer, they will show off like no other; however, with too much rain, they will come to nothing, succumbing to bud rot, blackspot, rust, powdery mildew and other fungal infections.

Whilst we can’t control the weather, we can take some actions which can mitigate the wet conditions.

Pruning roses, which should be done before the end of February, is important as, stems, growing inward, should be removed to ensure no crossing branches and an open, uncongested shrub which will allow for good air circulation, important to help prevent the development of fungal disease.

Prune off any rotting or diseased blooms now and feed with a good quality rose food to promote more flowers to form. I use Gouldings Liquid Rose Food and I repeat the application about twice during the season.

The textbooks will tell you to prune roses only once during the year but I wouldn’t hesitate to cut them back now, if they show signs of disease. This will lead to clean new growth and hopefully fresh flowerbuds.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Summer-flowering perennials may also be suffering from the excess rainfall this summer and whilst cutting them back won’t harm them, it may not lead to a second flush of blooms, depending on the variety. It’s often a nothing to lose situation as, leaving perennials alone, which are diseased and flowering poorly will only see them get worse, pruning them will certainly improve plant vigour even if they don’t flower again.

It can be disheartening to watch plants and shrubs come to nothing because of a wet summer but cutting back will always help and will lead to fresh new growth so that if an Indian summer is the best that we can hope for, at least our gardens will be ready.

If you were relying on bedding plants for colour and if they too are performing badly this year then, a trip to the garden centre now will pay dividends.

Plants such as begonias, tender fuchsias and even petunias will be available now, already in full bloom and will be sure to extend the season of colour right into autumn and even early winter.

Ensuring healthy plants in the first place will help them to resist infection.

Once again, it comes down to the soil. Healthy soil and the correct growing conditions are essential for good plant health.

A nutrient-rich, well-drained, humus-rich soil with lots of microorganisms and earthworm activity is essential for healthy plants. Good soil doesn’t just provide the nutrients required for plants but also, makes plants resistant to many infections. I know there’s lots of science to explain why this is the case but I like to refer to it simply as the magical energy.

A few weeks ago I wrote about drought-tolerant plants and ways to conserve water in the garden and this week, it’s time for coping with the effects of too much water, such are the joys of life in an Irish garden.

The Irish climate is certainly unpredictable and indeed, this brings its challenges but as long as fires rage across the planet-destroying forests, ecosystems and in some cases, entire towns, I will love gardening on this rock in the middle of the Atlantic and I will continue to delight in the mist and rain soaking my face.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie