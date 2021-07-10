How to create a luxury hotel-style haven at home

Minimal, neutral, a bit tweedy, even the calming artwork is deliberately unchallenging, a drifting abstract thingy or black and white imagining of a local landmark.
The single most important thing after sparkling cleanliness is the comfort of the bed. Hotels cannot change their beds routinely — they build on a superb mattress as a base using toppers.
You can lift the whole quality of your night’s sleep this weekend with a carefully chosen, perfectly secured new layer suited to your preference for a soft or firm feel. This does not dispense with the need to get rid of the mattress after around eight years of use; the unhealthy allergens in the materials are still steadily accumulating.
The Sleep Council in the UK says we should change our pillows every two years. The physical structure will have declined after 18-24 months of constant wear and the biological load will by then include a disturbing helping of skin mites and inevitable minute debris shed and smeared from your face and neck.
If you have body temperature issues, try bamboo by night, starting with a pillowcase. Sonya Mcwhinney at K Bamboo sells double duvet sets from €120 and cases from €35, kbamboo.ie.
It’s underlay that makes a floor truly quiet and celebrates the softness of any wool-pile.