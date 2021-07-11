Peter Dowdall has the buzz on how bees and cider are linked 

IT'S hard to beat the beauty of apple blossom in a flowering tree.

There is something so simple and captivating about one in full bloom and that sense is only exacerbated when planted in groups and in orchards.

I recently had the pleasure of a visit to the Bulmers Orchard in Clonmel.

I was there to look at the unique connection between the bees and the very existence of Bulmers.

You can imagine how beautiful it was, in full bloom at the time.

Like all natural experiences, it’s not just amazing to look at, rather, it encompasses many of the senses, that of smell, sound and visual.

Orchards are important habitats as they support many species of flora and fauna, and in particular, the 99 species of bees in Ireland, of which 30% are facing extinction.

The natural lifecycle of fruit trees provides food sources for pollinators and other species throughout the year.

In addition, orchards have played an important role in communities for many centuries, as a focal point, a gathering space, and a place where people and nature successfully work together to create abundant harvests.

Well, the good news is that such treasures are soon to pop up throughout the Irish landscape as part of an initiative by a group called Host in Ireland.

An initial 50 organisations from the Irish data centre community and supporters have pledged more than 1,000 orchards to be planted across Ireland in the 2021-2022 planting season.

A group of five or more apple trees is what qualifies as an “orchard” in this case.

Host in Ireland are leading this project and are bringing companies in the data centre industry together, working in collaboration with the Irish National Biodiversity Data Centre in this “Orchards in the Community” programme.

This project is hugely important from an ecological and pollinator tracking aspect as it will be the first project to enable tracking of pollination service, a key piece of the puzzle in measuring the health of pollinators in Ireland.

What that means in effect, is that because there will be over 1,000 “orchards” planted in many different locations throughout Ireland at the same time, it offers a truly unique opportunity to measure the amount of pollinator activity in each location. This pollination service study will be carried out by the Irish National Biodiversity Data Centre and will allow a truly reflective insight to the plight of our pollinators in many different parts of Ireland.

Each participant organisation is allowed to determine the location of their pledged orchard. Some are utilising the orchards on their campuses to enable employees to be more active in saving Ireland’s pollinators and others are placing them in spaces for the public to enjoy.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Eversheds Sutherlands is donating 40 orchards for the grounds of the children’s charity, Barretstown. Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with serious illness.

Their grounds are a key part of the camp activities, so the orchards will enrich the experience for the children and their families.

“Our goal at Barretstown is to provide our families with a chance to unwind, destress and enjoy quality family time together in a fun, safe and relaxing environment,” said Tim O’Dea, Director of Development at Barretstown. “The orchards will provide a wealth of activities for our campers to enjoy as they connect with nature and learn more about the life cycle of pollinators and their environments. We are excited to plant the trees and grateful to our good friends and long standing supporters, Eversheds, for their generous donation.”

“DCs for Bees has been created to raise awareness and take action to reverse the dramatic decline in Ireland’s pollinators. Orchards in the Community gives our partners yet another opportunity to collaborate within their local communities and actively assist in the reverse of the decline of Ireland’s pollinators” said Garry Connolly, founder of Host in Ireland.

We need the bees and right now, the bees need us so it is great to see corporate Ireland putting money behind this initiative and working hand in hand with community groups throughout Ireland to establish a valuable ecological support framework. Hopefully what we may see nest is “pollinator highways” of wildflower areas linking all the orchards together. Them we would see real improvements to the tapestry which has been so badly damaged over the last few generations.

Host in Ireland is looking for interested individuals and voluntary groups that would like to either sponsor an orchard or to plant an orchard already pledged to contact them. If your organisation would like to get involved, please visit the DCs for Bees website https://www.hostinireland.com/dc-s-for-bees.