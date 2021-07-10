Antiques & Fine Art: Online auction you can view in person 

THE selection of antique furniture at Woodward’s online sale in Cork next Saturday (July 17) is now on view in the city centre saleroom.
In-person viewing is subject to social distancing and Covid requirements but many regular auctiongoers welcome it as a harbinger of a return to normal.
There is plenty to choose from and there will be bargains to be had.
Furniture on offer includes a pair of Louis XV style lowboys, a Georgian walnut chest on stand, a mahogany partner’s desk, a Vernis Martin display cabinet and a walnut Victorian davenport.
Other furniture includes a Victorian cellarette, a tambour front desk, an Edwardian bureau bookcase and a Georgian bachelor’s chest.
Other lots include a five-piece cast iron garden suite, a cast-iron bench and a large Iranian Sarouk rug.
The sale is on view from noon to 5pm today, 2pm to 5pm tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm daily next week.
The live online sale starts at 11am on this day week.