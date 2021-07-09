Garden Notes: Activities and events to boost rooms outside 

GIY Ireland, which supports people to live happier, healthier and more sustainable lives through growing their own food, has a Facebook group
, a place where all those interested in growing-their-own can come together to share their growing tips, tricks, and troubles.
The group encourages people to ask questions and kick off discussions you might have about growing.
In this group feel free to:
- Answer questions posted
- Share your own growing journey and progress
- Post any tips and tricks you’ve learned
- Ask your own questions if you’re having trouble
A good way to use available space in the veggie patch is to sow “green” manures such as mustard, buckwheat, radish, rye, alfalfa, clover and vetches.
Green manures are plants that are grown specifically to improve soil fertility and useful at times when beds are empty (as is often the case in summer).
Grow directly in the bed and then cut down and dig into the soil, improving the soil structure and nutrient level as well as preventing the leaching of nutrients. Some also have very pretty flowers and will attract bees and other beneficial insects.
- Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford is to host a plant fair on Sunday, July 25, from 11am to 5pm. The event will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the beautiful award-winning gardens and enjoy food from local stallholders along with meeting the array of expert rare and special plant stallholders from all over Ireland who will be on hand to offer expert advice and sell the very best in trees and shrubs. A plant creche and local food stalls will also be available. Admission is €7 per person (€6 for seniors) and also includes access to the 70 acres of Mount Congreve Gardens. For further details, see Mount Congreve
- The next Rockbarton Farmers Market takes place on Sunday, July 11,at Holycross, Bruff, Co Limerick, from 10am to 2pm