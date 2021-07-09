Wish List: We want cool crafts, candles and kitchen goodies

Exciting news for the Rebel City: Cork Craft & Design has launched its 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month this August.

Showcasing the best of contemporary Irish craft, a stellar line-up of over 70 workshops, masterclasses, artist talks, trails and demonstrations is taking place throughout the month.

Featuring both physical and online events, along with free family-friendly activities.

A little teaser: Cork Craft & Design’s shop at St Patrick’s Mills in Douglas will host two Made in Cork craft and food markets (August 8 and 29) while Douglas Village Shopping Centre will be the setting for the collaborative exhibition of furniture makers, ceramicists and potters, From The Earth.

Eimear Crowley, of Grá na Trá, is in the picture here by Darragh Kane. Check out the full programme is available at www.corkcraftanddesign.com.

All aboard anyone looking for a snazzy summer serving accessory. Meadows & Byrne has introduced a new cut of board, which can be used as a chopping or a serving board.

Beautiful in its simplicity, the new collection features natural tropical woods, rosewood and acacia, with stunning grains running through each piece.

Boards come in both light and dark options and feature natural anti-bacterial properties associated with tropical woods. The Acacia board is €49 and measures 34 x 42cm. Little pro tip: make sure you wipe dry after handwashing, and occasionally apply edible vegetable oil using a cloth.

This lovely picutre is by Mike Barlok. For more info see www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

Lucy Hagerty of the Kinsale candle company La Bougie has introduced a new fragrance to her collection. She says Blackcurrant Leaf is inspired by her family home in Tuscany.

"The fragrance is an intoxicating, heady mix of divine notes that will bring joy and happiness to any home." It might take more than that in my gaff, but it's worth a shot. Available in a candle for €25, diffuser for €33 and an Eau de Parfum for €60. La Bougie candles and fragrances are available in select stores nationwide and online viawww.labougie.com.

Looking for a way to brighten your living space but without the guilt of murdering a living thing? Well, a faux floral arrangement could be for you.

Hand-made in Ireland, there's a range of stunning blooms available from The Irish Country Home. Pictured here is lavender, available in two sizes, for €28.95 and €65. No watering, no pruning and no clearing up falling petals and dying leaves, these all-rounder artificial lavender plants come pre-potted in a grey slate bowl.

With a wide range of faux florals, home accessories and soft furnishings, check out www.theirishcountryhome.com.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is the latest clean beauty innovation from Trilogy. Their Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil is really a little bit of self-care in a bottle and what's wrong with that?

Try gently massaging two to three drops into your face or body, morning and night. But don't apply to broken skin or wounds, guys. It's €36.95 for 45ml and is available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.

On the Kitchen Shelf we have Chia Active. The Irish brand has created a range of nutritional chia products combined with the finest food-based ingredients, with no sugars, or sweeteners or flavours or artificial sweeteners added. It's also a great source of vitamin D, and Chia Active + contains 30 active ingredients, helping to support the immune system, heart and joint health, increase energy, cell protection and more. I'm going to lob it in with the old porridge and see what happens.

The range includes Chia Active+ for €29.95 and Chia Active Immune Support with Vitamin D and Zinc, € 9.99. The products are available in health foods stores, selected pharmacies, speciality shops and

www.chiaactive.com.

It's that time of year again: Brown Thomas has launched its annual celebration of Irish Design CREATE 2021 – Push for Progress. We love that they constantly strive to showcase and support the future of the country's Irish design talent. Can you believe it's the eleventh year?

The installation will showcase the extraordinary work of 33 talented designers with six CREATE designers presenting work across glassware, ceramics, textiles, home fragrance, art and sculpture. Pictured here is Laura Quinn Design's glassware that utilises a combination of digital technologies with traditional glassmaking. Stunning. CREATE 2021 runs at Brown Thomas Dublin until Tuesday, August 17.

Online sustainable retailer Faerly is offering a range of plastic-free products for Plastic Free Month in July.

These products are affordable, easy alternatives for commonly used items — like these cute Mily Designs upcycled kitchen scrubbers. These washable sponges are the perfect alternatives to disposable dish sponges. After use, simply throw them in the washing machine or dishwasher and reuse.

Established in October 2020 by husbands, James Byrne and Eoin Houlihan, Faerly promotes sustainable living by providing a platform for mostly Irish makers to sell environmentally-friendly products. The company supports many small and diverse suppliers in Ireland so that they can sell their products online. Hurray for that, we shouted. Find out more at www.faerly.ie.