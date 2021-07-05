Save or splurge: We check out two stemless glass options

Who doesn’t love a bit of multi-function? Buying such an item takes up less space and is both economical and creative
Save or splurge: We check out two stemless glass options
Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 14:10
Carol O’Callaghan

I’m loving the versatility of stemless glasses which are suitable for water, spirits and wine drinking. 

Ikea’s Storsint has a modern, notionally wine-glass shape and is just the right size for a sneaky little snifter after work. 

Rikke Hagen’s Whiskey for Danish design house Normann Copenhagen is made for spirits but will look just as good with a splash of Rioja to transport you to Spain while staycationing in the rain.

Save 

Storsint comes in a box of six at a bargain. €9. www.ikea.com

Splurge 

Stump up for a set of two whiskeys. €40. www.normann-copenhagen.com

More in this section

How a family transformed a warehouse into a dream home  How a family transformed a warehouse into a dream home 
Top event planners show how to create happy spaces at home Top event planners show how to create happy spaces at home
Damien Enright: Tails and tales to tell about my experiences with rats Damien Enright: Tails and tales to tell about my experiences with rats
Save or splurge: We check out two stemless glass options

Have your say on your favourite building, place or public space 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices