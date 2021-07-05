Save or splurge: We check out two stemless glass options

I’m loving the versatility of stemless glasses which are suitable for water, spirits and wine drinking.
Ikea’s Storsint has a modern, notionally wine-glass shape and is just the right size for a sneaky little snifter after work.
Rikke Hagen’s Whiskey for Danish design house Normann Copenhagen is made for spirits but will look just as good with a splash of Rioja to transport you to Spain while staycationing in the rain.
Storsint comes in a box of six at a bargain. €9. www.ikea.com
Stump up for a set of two whiskeys. €40. www.normann-copenhagen.com