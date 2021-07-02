Wish List: Foodie updates, and treats to brighten your weekend

Exciting news for all you foodies! Sean Doyle has been appointed head chef at The Killarney Park Hotel, where he first started on the culinary ladder.

The Kerry man has returned to his hometown after years of honing his skills, rising to junior sous chef at Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud.

In May 2016, Sean was invited to join Derry Clarke and the culinary team at L’Ecrivain in Dublin, and in January 2018, he assumed the head chef position there.

During his time there, Sean retained the Michelin star accolade year after year.

Sean tells us he was thrilled to be returning to the Killarney Park Hotel: “It is a privilege to work in one of Ireland’s leading five-star hotels and also live in my home town.

"I have a passion for cooking with local, seasonal ingredients, and a huge appreciation for the exceptional suppliers available to me here in Kerry. My goal is to provide amazing food experiences for our guests and the fantastic local business the hotel caters for.”

Also joining the team is Florent La Monaca, who was the head pastry chef at both L’Ecrivain and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud.

The hotel’s general manager, Niamh O’Shea, says it’s an exciting new chapter as the hotel re-emerges from the forced Covid closure. www.killarneyparkhotel.ie.

MELLOW YELLOW

Check out the gorgeous shade this occasional table has been painted. It’s called Pineapple Slice, and it’s from Colourtrend’s Historic Collection. A sandy-hued tone reflecting the pigments of a juicy pineapple slice, it’s perfect for summer. Yellow is my favourite colour anyway, so I’m loving this subtle golden glow for interiors.

The experts at Colourtrend say to pair Pineapple Slice with warm hues such as Tealeaf, French Mustard, and Treacle Pudding for a 1970s-inspired scheme. Colourtrend is available nationwide at 160 locations. For personalised projects and colour advice, there is Video Ask, a video consultancy service and online colour consultations, in addition to online chat on the website.

The Historic Collection is available from select stockists nationwide and on www.colourtrend.ie, priced from €75 to €82.50 per five litres.

LET'S GET KNITTING

Kilkenny Arts Office has launched Knitted Together 2, a community art project aiming to foster a sense of connection and to mitigate against the effects of social isolation whilst creating some beautiful handmade blankets to donate to charities. So whether you’re a crochet-whizz, knitting master, or complete novice, you can get involved by registering at www.KilkennyArtsOffice.ie.

Participants can knit or crochet eight-inch squares using double knitting yarn, and 4mm needles or crochet hooks. Don’t worry if this all sounds like gobbledygook — there are a number of online tutorials and get-togethers for anyone who wants to chat or to learn from other makers. Visit www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie.

HINCH ARMY

Any Mrs Hinch fans out there? Well, listen up. Tesco Ireland has just launched a summer 2021 homewares range which includes the Mrs Hinch range.

Think lots of accessories that can dress up any area of the house, including these decorative drawers for €15.

Find out more at www.tesco.ie

POTTERY POWER

Exciting news from Elaine Fallon at Brookwood Pottery who has collaborated with Wexford illustrator Alica Maria Power. Alica was commissioned to create stunning pen-and-ink drawings which Elaine then made into a new range of hand-thrown porcelain pieces. You can buy vases, coffee mugs, and cereal bowls in the Swallow range starting at €25.

Elaine tells us: “I thought these images are apt for this time of year as the swallows, house martins, and swifts return to our skies.” Brookwood pottery is a shop and creative makers space in Santry, Dublin 9, offering adult pottery classes, a monthly membership scheme, and a design shop stocked with the range. Shop online at www.brookwoodpottery.com.

WEDDING WONDERS

Wedding expert Louise Moran has rebranded from LM by Louise Moran to Flourish Emporium, pivoting to a candle and fragrance brand focusing on memories and scents.

Louise said: ”I wanted to tell people’s stories, I wanted to capture the very essence of their most magical, precious moments so they could relive them time again and I was going to do this by igniting their senses with fragrance”.

What a lovely idea! Pictured here is the gorgeous ‘Summer Daze’ line. Find out more at www.flourishemporium.ie.

SWEET TREAT

We tried out Nestlé’s new vegan KitKat for the Kitchen Shelf slot this week. And our very non-vegan friends give it a big thumbs-up.

Made with a rice-based milk alternative, it tastes different to the regular bar, but it’s just as delicious.

It’s good to see brands looking at plant-based options! The four-finger treat is now available in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide.

KitKat V is certified vegan by the Vegan Society and, like the rest of the KitKat range, it is made using 100% certified sustainable cocoa, sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in

conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance. See www.kitkat.co.uk.

Ireland has been talking a lot about women’s health — and, in particular, menopause — this year. It’s about time, says you.

Shona Wilkinson.

NATURAL SOLUTIONS

I had the pleasure of chatting with nutritional therapist Shona Wilkinson about her role in formulating the multi-symptom supplement range from Health & Her.

Shona says she’s proud to be part of a movement that is offering women a natural solution, a first-of-its-kind to target women through every stage of the menopausal transition. Let’s keep the conversation going, folks.

There's a digital support programme with a menopause app that offers a more holistic approach for women to manage the most common symptoms of this stage in a woman's life.

In their research with over 50,000 women, they discovered women experience a unique combination of symptoms during perimenopause - the lesser-known stage prior to menopause when periods are still active. Enter the new Perimenopause supplement formulated with a blend of natural ingredients to help support nine of the most common symptoms experienced during this stage.

Both supplements contain clinically proven ingredients and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and contain no added preservatives or artificial colour. I asked Shona to tell me a little bit more about the ingredients she selected for women combatting perimenopause.

"Hot sweats would be one that most women experience so we have wild yam and red clover in here to manage that. Fluctuating energy levels would be another one so we have iron and B6 and B12 and lavender to reduce tiredness and fatigue," she said.

"One symptom that a lot of women say they didn't expect is feelings of anxiety, so we have an ingredient called Ashwagandha in there."

This is one I haven't heard of so I ask Shona to elaborate. "It's a beautiful ayurvedic herb, it's really good for reducing those stressful feelings and helping maintain emotional stability. We're really trying to address the problems that create the symptoms."

There's also sage to support wellbeing during menstruation, avena sativa oat extract to decrease restlessness and support sleep, zinc and vitamin C to contribute to normal collagen formulation, ginkgo biloba and ginseng panax to preserve cognitive function and concentration, and vitamins C and D for joint and muscle aches.

Shona says she's very proud to be part of a movement that is offering women a natural solution, a first-of-its-kind to target women through every stage of the menopausal transition. Let's keep the conversation going, folks.

Health & Her Perimenopause Supplement (60 Capsules) is €25; Health & Her Menopause Supplement (60 Capsules) is €25;

Natural Sleep Aid Supplement (60 Capsules) is €25; Aromatherapy Sleep Balm 40g is €12; Self-Heating Eye Masks (7 Pack) €15.

All products are available in pharmacies nationwide.

To learn more visit www.healthandher.com.

The app is free to download in the App Store and Google Play Store.