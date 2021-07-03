How a family transformed a warehouse into a dream home 

The husband-and-wife team of interior designer Stephanie and architect Graham, together with their daughter Sally and Sofie, moved into their dream home, a former warehouse, in Cabra, Dublin, on the first day of lockdown in 2020.
“Because it was so urban, and because it was an actual warehouse, it felt natural to go down that industrial route.”
“There was something so appealing about it because of where it was and its scale. There was so much character to the old brick and green corrugated metal. It also had the most interesting patina old metal door.”
The concept and design ideas flowed from there.
Concrete and timber are the main materials and the monolithic feel makes for a restful experience throughout. “It’s like it’s hewn out of one big chunk of concrete,” is how Dermot Bannon described it.
They wanted an “industrial but warm” feel and that’s what they achieved.
As for their favourite space?
“Our bedroom our indoor courtyard,” says Stephanie without hesitation.
- You can also see Stephanie and Graham’s house featured onwww.rte.ie/player/ on RTÉ Player,
- Would you like to see your newbuild, renovation or home project featured in Changing Spaces? Email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie
- Architecture Graham O’Sullivan
- Interiors www.sosullivaninteriors.com
- Builders Drumlargen Construction
- Engineers Ethos
- Windows Architectural Aluminium
- Paint Dulux
- Lighting Willie Duggan
- Electrical OCM
- Carpentry Redwood Joinery
- Curtains Sew It Seams
- Sofa MJ Floods
- Bathroom Tiles Tilestyle
- Terrazzo Lyshna Stone