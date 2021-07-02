Have your say on your favourite building, place or public space 

There are just a few hours to go if you want to cast your vote for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space of the year.

Online polling for the 2021 Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Public Choice Award will remain open until midnight tonight.

Lee Point. Picture: Philip Lauterbach

The Public Choice Award is the kick-off of the annual RIAI Architecture Awards, now in their 32nd year.

Davis College, Mallow. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

Award categories include Adaption & Re-Use, Cultural or Public Buildings, Learning Environments, Wellbeing, Public Spaces, Workplaces and Living, as well as projects delivered internationally by Irish Architects.

The Padel Club. PIcture: f22

There are 39 projects on this year’s shortlist, all of which were designed by RIAI-registered architects and were completed in 2020.

Deanrock. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Ciaran O’Connor, RIAI President, said: “We are delighted with the level of entry to the awards this year, despite the challenges imposed by Covid-19 we received 144 entries.

"The quality of the submissions was exceptionally high, and this demonstrates the value that Irish architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment, supporting Ireland’s economic and social structure. I would encourage members of the public to log on to our website and have their say about their favourite project.

UCC Hub, Cork. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

This year, there is widespread regional representation with buildings located across the country in Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Offaly, Sligo, Wicklow as well as internationally in the UK and the Punjab, India.

Among the projects for the public to consider are the adaption and reuse of the Broadstone Bus Garage in Dublin and a Garda Station in Donegal; the development of new public space in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, a direct response to the pandemic, the fit-out of Dublin Stock Exchange, a National School in Galway, as well as a range of refurbished homes and housing developments across the country.

All of the Public Choice projects are available to view on the RIAI website and voting closes at midnight tonight, July 2; see www.riai.ie.