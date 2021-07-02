Garden Notes: What to do in your room outside this weekend

The sun has been shining all week and by now the danger of frost has passed, and there is a great selection of plants that will thrive in the months ahead.
For colour, there’s nothing like pelargoniums, begonias and fuchsias.
It’s a good idea to get a selection of different plants, but don’t mix them up all together — plant all the begonias together, all the fuchsias together and so on.
Plant them about 15cm apart — it looks a bit sparse at the beginning, but soon covers up.
It’s also a good time for sweet peas, new guinea impatiens (Bizzy Lizzy) , Antirrhinums (snapdragons), and petunias.
- Cosmos
- Pelargonium
- Lobelia (also look fantastic in a hanging basket)
Now that the risk of frost to fruit and vegetables has also passed, it’s a good time to get going with a wide variety of plants. If you’ve raised tomato seedlings indoors, now is the time to get them planted outside and staked.
You can also plant pepper seedlings, cucumbers, courgette, aubergines or French beans.
The seeds can be planted out now in beds or pots. They are very easy to grow, and in no time you will have fresh beans from the garden.
