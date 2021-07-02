Minimalism: Does living with less stuff make us happier?

Scouring Netflix — in vain, as it turned out — for the long-promised second series with Japanese declutterer-in-chief Marie Kondo, my search threw up a perfectly acceptable alternative, and one irresistible to an extreme tidy-upper like me: The Minimalists: Less Is Now.

The premise of this documentary film is how our ongoing accumulation of stuff in the pursuit of happiness is actually making us more discontent and adding to our stress.

It’s something we all have plenty of already but regularly fall victim to the relentless tormenting by advertising to buy even more with the promise that once we own a product we’ll be happier, or slimmer, or fitter, or younger-looking, and our homes will transform into an aspirational Kardashian Taj Mahal.

Two people who turned their backs on all of this are Americans and authors Josh Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus. Otherwise known as The Minimalists, for the last ten years they’ve been advocating a simpler lifestyle with less stuff

Having met in childhood, they each built careers in the corporate world earning six figures and developed spending habits in line with their salaries, buying cars and luxury products to fill up their homes in pursuit of happiness — yet neither was content nor fulfilled.

It was the death of Josh’s mother which proved a turning point as he started the difficult process of clearing her house, discovering mountains of possessions in the process, including 14 winter coats, none of which she needed living in Florida.

But it was the collection of sealed boxes underneath her bed containing every single school workbook Josh had ever used that got him thinking about the culture of having stuff, although his mother was not unusual in her hoarding.

Josh, speaking to the camera drops a shock statistic. “The average US home has over 300,000 items,” he says.

Let that sink in.

When you think about it, we’re probably not far off that figure ourselves given how we live is modelled more closely on the US rather than our European neighbours, especially the Scandinavians.

Culling his own belongings and only keeping things in his home which are useful or he really loves, Josh maintains he got a “freeing feeling” and found he had more time to pursue the things he wanted in life.

Meanwhile, Ryan was feeling just as miserable.

“Josh told me how he’d spent the past months simplifying his life,” Ryan says. “I wanted it too but I didn’t want to spend months doing it.”

So they invented the packing party where they pretended Ryan was moving house and packed up all his belongings in boxes.

“It took nine hours and several pizza deliveries to get the job done,” says Ryan. “Over the next few days I unpacked only the things I needed. Eighty per cent of my belongings remained unpacked and I couldn’t remember what was in the boxes.”

From there The Minimalists blog was born where they shared their experiences with others who have since followed their lead and contributed to the film with their own stories. They’re heartening and sensible stories which start to redefine the term minimalist, something which has become a design byword for stark, cold interiors where everything is white with hard lines. These people are minimalists by having rid themselves of excess.

According to Josh, “The more action you take the more you want to take.”

Anyone who has ever gotten stuck into a decluttering project will know that feeling, but rather than the film being an instructional show, there is a calm, reflective quality to the narrative while exploring the patterns we’ve established of earning and spending, the influences behind them and how living with less can lead to a better existence with more time for enjoying life and experiences.

As Ryan says in a piece to camera: “Chasing the American dream was causing me so much stress so I filled my life with stuff.”

But unlike other programmes about ridding yourself of mountains of stuff, there’s no focusing of blame on the exhausted mother of young children, or the untidy partner, or lack of storage, or the house not being big enough to hold the mounds of possession. The Minimalists: Less Is Now is about the bigger picture of how society’s values have developed from the misguided notion that contentment can only be achieved through the cycle of working long hours to pay for more possessions.