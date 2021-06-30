Holidays in cowsheds, barns, containers and treehouses

How about hanging your (sun)hat in a cowshed with captivating views this summer?

Or grabbing a gorgeous glimpse of paradise in Lough Derg?

Shipping Container, Donegal.

Rural retreats are soaring in popularity among Irish holidaymakers.

Cowshed, Tipperary. Picture: Gavin Cleary

Yes, treehouses, barns and even earthouses are among the getaways we seek, according to Airbnb.

Boathouse, Clare. Picture: tarmotulit.com

A luxury dome boutique glamping listing took the top spot on its list of most “wishlisted” homes by Irish users for 2021, revealed this week.

Lakeside Getaway, Donegal. Picture: Jacqui Davenport

Others to make the Airbnb hotlist were a cowshed in Tipperary, a converted boathouse in Lough Derg, a hilltop treehouse in Baltinglass and a shipping container on a coastal lake in Lettermacaward.

Hilltop Tree House, Wicklow.

Yes, it looks like we are all looking to Mother Nature for our R&R.

Sugar Pod, Wicklow. Picture: Roisin Mulligan

Prospective hosts in these areas and across Ireland can learn more about how much they could earn by sharing their space on Airbnb through the What’s My Place Worth tool, according to the company, which explained that the interactive tool computes the estimated income based on geography, type of listing, and also uses prior Airbnb booking data in the area.

“With so many of us set to staycation in Ireland this year, we’re preparing for what we believe will be the travel rebound of the century," said Jean Hoey, Airbnb.

"With demand for local getaways increasing this year, we've made it easier for anyone who wants to become a Host to take advantage of the coming travel surge.”

Luxury Dome, Wicklow.

“As we prepare to travel once again, where previously, our most 'wishlisted' homes have been dominated by far-flung and exotic destinations, this year it’s all about the rural retreats to explore on domestic shores.”

Urban Tranquilatree, Cork. Picture: Sophie Gough

The Most Wishlisted Homes for Irish users in 2021 are Luxury Dome, Wicklow; Cowshed, Tipperary; Boathouse, Clare; Hilltop Tree House, Wicklow; Birdbox, Donegal; Luxury Cottage, Galway; Shipping Container, Donegal; Sugar Pod, Wicklow; Lakeside Getaway, Donegal; and Urban Tranquilatree, Cork.

For more information about the top 10 most wishlisted homes, visit https://news.airbnb.com/en-uk/ireland-most-wishlisted-2021 For more information, visit Airbnb.com/host.