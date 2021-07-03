Now is the time to pick up an antique furniture bargain

The market for what is sometimes dismissively described as "brown furniture" has all but collapsed.
There is a market for the best pieces but such is the lack of interest in day-to-day antique furniture lots at auction, often in need of a bit of tender loving care, that it almost seems as if it is given away.
Armed with €100 or €200 anyone can come away from an auction with a piece of furniture that would once have cost far more. It may not be the best piece in the sale, but it is likely to be laden with potential.
Furniture skilfully made by craftspeople in days gone by is all but ignored at auction these days. This is a great pity, especially because furniture of this ilk can enhance any setting, contemporary or traditional.
Mixing and matching adds interest and these days it can be done for a song. At Marshs in Cork last Saturday a Cork-made Georgian inlaid and crossbanded card table attracted just one bidder and made just €250 at hammer.
Auction goers can take their pick from a selection of 345 lots at an online sale by O'Donovan's of Newcastlewest today.
Among the lots on offer are contents from a prominent Shannon residence, and 95% of lots are for sale without reserve. And the second half of a two-day sale in Ballybrittas, Co Laois, by auctioneer Sean Eacrett gets underway online at 2pm today.