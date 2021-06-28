Save or splurge: Check out two bench options for your home

Who doesn’t love a bit of multi-function? It’s double the value when you can repurpose a piece of furniture or gadget around the house — and even beyond the patio door.
Benches are especially handy, offering extra seating around the kitchen table, placing at the foot of a bed or in a hall to sit on when taking off dirty shoes.
When the weather is good enough to eat outdoors, this casual furniture piece won’t be damaged by spending a few days in the garden.
Habitat’s Swen bench with a storage shelf, €69, at www.habitat.co.uk.
JYSK’s long Vesterhavet bench, €150, at www.jysk.ie.